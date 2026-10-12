Mahindra Thar Roxx Facelift Spied – What to expect?

Fresh off the launch of the updated three-door Thar OG and ongoing trackings of the upcoming Thar EV, Mahindra is already preparing its next move. Recent spy shots reveal that the five-door Thar Roxx is undergoing testing with crucial mechanical and aesthetic updates. The latest test mules were spotted nearly undisguised, with camouflage selectively applied around the wheels and underbody to mask a brand-new set of alloy wheels and a re-engineered suspension setup.
New alloy wheels take inspiration from Thar OG
The updated Thar Roxx has been spotted with alloy wheels that look similar to those offered on the three-door Thar OG. This could be one of the visible changes Mahindra plans to introduce with the facelift.
Other exterior details include the round headlamps, front grille, broad wheel arches and side steps. The five-door layout also continues to give the Roxx its distinct proportions.
DaVinci suspension spotted
A more important change has been spotted beneath the SUV. The updated Thar Roxx appears to feature Mahindra’s DaVinci suspension setup, which was introduced on the Thar OG.
The existing Roxx already uses Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD). The new suspension hardware could bring revised damping characteristics to improve the way the SUV handles uneven roads, bumps and body movement.
The setup will need to be tuned for the larger five-door SUV, so its actual ride quality will become clearer after the updated model is launched.
Engine options and transmission details
The current Thar Roxx is available with turbo-petrol and diesel engines. A small increase in power output is expected, although Mahindra has not confirmed the final figures.
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power
|Torque
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol
|6-speed manual
|159.5bhp
|330Nm
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol
|6-speed automatic
|174.2bhp
|380Nm
|2.2-litre diesel
|6-speed manual
|150bhp
|330Nm
|2.2-litre diesel
|6-speed automatic
|172.3bhp
|370Nm
Rear-wheel drive is available with both engines, while four-wheel drive is offered with the diesel automatic lineup. The current model also gets an electronic rear differential lock, which is expected to continue.
Features and expected price
The Thar Roxx already offers several features across its variants. Mahindra could revise some equipment as part of the update, particularly on the higher trims.
Expected features include:
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered driver’s seat
- Nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- 360-degree camera
- Level 2 ADAS
The current Thar Roxx is priced from Rs 12.52 lakh to around Rs 23.53 lakh, ex-showroom. The updated model could carry a price increase, depending on the changes introduced.
Mahindra has not announced a launch date yet. The new alloy wheels, revised suspension and possible power increase suggest that the update will bring more than cosmetic changes. More details should emerge as testing progresses.
Image – Rushlane