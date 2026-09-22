Mahindra Thar OG Launched in India at Rs 10.32 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the Thar OG in India. Yes, OG is now the name used for the three-door Thar. This marks the second facelift for the three-door version since its current-generation model arrived. The new version gets more than just a few styling changes, with updates to the suspension, steering, engines, safety equipment and off-road hardware. Prices start at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Thar OG is available in three variants called AXT, LXT and ZXT. It is offered only with a hardtop body style.
Three engine choices
Mahindra continues with three engine options, but the larger petrol and diesel units get higher outputs. The 1.5-litre diesel is available with the AXT trim, while the larger engines are offered with the LXT and ZXT variants.
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|Gearbox
|1.5-litre diesel
|117bhp
|300Nm
|6-speed MT
|2.2-litre diesel
|150bhp
|330Nm
|6-speed MT/AT
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol
|160bhp
|330Nm
|6-speed MT/AT
The 1.5-litre diesel makes 117bhp and 300Nm. It is available only with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 2.2-litre diesel produces around 150bhp and 330Nm, while the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol develops around 160bhp and 330Nm.
The larger diesel and petrol engines can be paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. The Thar OG also gets a rear-wheel-drive automatic option with the 2.2-litre diesel.
Suspension and steering get major changes
A large part of the update is underneath the familiar three-door body. The Thar OG uses Mahindra’s M_Glyde 4G platform and gets a new rear Pentalink setup with a Watt’s link.
Mahindra has also added frequency-dependent damping, known as DAVINCI dampers. The system is designed to improve ride comfort and control on different types of roads.
Another important change is electric power steering. The earlier hydraulic setup has been replaced, which should make steering lighter during parking and low-speed driving.
Key mechanical updates include:
- M_Glyde 4G platform
- Pentalink rear suspension
- Watt’s link
- Frequency-dependent damping
- Electric power steering
- Electronic locking differential
- 4H and 4L transfer case
New off-road equipment
The Thar OG gets an electronic locking differential at the rear. It can lock the rear wheels together when extra traction is needed on loose or slippery surfaces.
There are also three terrain modes:
- Mud: Changes the vehicle response for muddy surfaces
- Sand: Adjusts traction and accelerator response
- Snow: Changes the vehicle’s systems for low-grip conditions
On automatic versions, the selected terrain mode also changes transmission behaviour.
Six airbags now standard
Safety equipment has also received a major update. The Thar OG gets six airbags as standard on the hardtop model. Mahindra’s HPTS system adds protection for the head, pelvis, thorax and shoulder areas.
The SUV also gets disc brakes on all four wheels across the range. Other safety equipment includes ESP 9.3, traction control, hill-hold control, hill-descent control and rollover mitigation.
Front parking sensors are also available higher up in the range.
New grille and 19-inch wheels
The exterior gets a new five-slot grille with Thar branding. It is paired with LED headlamps featuring C-shaped DRLs and new LED fog lamps with cornering functionality.
The bumpers at both ends have been redesigned, while the rear gets revised LED tail-lamps and OG branding on the tailgate. The track width has also been increased.
The top ZXT variant gets new 19-inch alloy wheels with a star-pattern design. Two new exterior colours, Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue, have also been added.
Cabin gets brown upholstery
The dashboard layout is familiar, but the cabin gets Truffle Brown leatherette upholstery, soft-touch door panels and stitched trim. Front armrests and wireless charging are also available.
The second row gets an armrest with integrated cupholders. Mahindra also says cabin noise levels have been reduced compared with the earlier version.
The Mahindra Thar OG starts at Rs 10.32 lakh, making the three-door SUV available with more equipment, updated mechanicals and stronger engine options without moving up from its earlier entry price.