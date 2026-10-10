Toyota Glanza Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 14 Launch

Soon after the recent launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, attention was bound to turn towards its badge-engineered sibling, the Toyota Glanza. Now, fueling that excitement, Toyota has officially teased the updated hatchback ahead of its debut on October 14, 2026. While the teaser is limited to the front section, it gives us a clear look at the visual changes Toyota has brought to the table.
Since the Glanza shares its core structure with the Baleno, several updates will mirror its Maruti sibling. However, Toyota has given the hatchback a distinct front-end identity.
New Front Design
The teaser shows a revised grille with a new mesh pattern. The Toyota badge has also been moved from the grille to the leading edge of the bonnet.
A few other changes visible in the teaser include:
- Grille: New mesh-style design with a silver surround
- Toyota logo: Positioned higher on the bonnet
- Bumper: Revised design with darker lower sections
- Fog lamps: New rectangular LED units
- Front detailing: Silver trim around the grille area
- Wheels: New designs are expected, although these have not been confirmed
The complete front-end design has not been shown yet. The rear styling has also not been revealed, so more details should come with the launch.
Premium Feature Upgrades
Toyota is also expected to add several features that have already been introduced on the updated Baleno. These may include ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless charging pad and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The expected equipment list includes:
- 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Ventilated front seats
- Cooled wireless charger
- Level 2 ADAS360-degree camera
- Automatic climate control
- Head-up display
- 6-speaker Clarion audio system
Level 2 ADAS could also be added to the Glanza. The system is expected to include automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam assist. A physical switch to turn the ADAS functions on or off could also be provided.
Three-Cylinder Engine Expected
One of the main mechanical changes will be under the bonnet. The current Glanza uses a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The facelift is expected to replace it with Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine.
In the Baleno, this engine produces around 81 bhp and 112 Nm. Toyota is expected to offer the same engine with a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT.
A CNG version is also expected. The updated Baleno has introduced an AMT option with its CNG powertrain, and the Glanza could get the same setup.
Price And Rivals
The current Glanza petrol range is priced from Rs 6.73 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The CNG versions currently cost between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.53 lakh. The facelift is expected to carry a small price increase.
The variant range is likely to continue with E, S, G and V trims. At present, CNG is offered on the S and G variants.
The updated Glanza will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.