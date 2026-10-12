The XC90 Just Got an Electric Sibling! Volvo EX90 Launched in India at Rs 1.26 Crore

A long family drive often demands ample luggage space, multiple passengers, and hours behind the wheel. Seeking to blend unparalleled comfort with electric power for these grand journeys, Volvo has introduced its new flagship electric SUV to the Indian market. The Swedish luxury carmaker has officially launched the Volvo EX90 – the elegant, technology-driven electric sibling to the acclaimed XC90 – at an introductory price of Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom).
This premium six-seater SUV is built on Volvo’s advanced SPA2 architecture and represents the brand’s very first software-defined vehicle in India. Bookings are officially open, with customer deliveries scheduled to commence in January 2027.
Battery, Range and Performance
The EX90 gets a 106kWh lithium-ion battery paired with two electric motors and an all-wheel-drive system. It produces 456hp and 670Nm of torque.
Here are the key performance figures:
- Battery capacity: 106kWh
- Power: 456hp
- Torque: 670Nm
- Claimed 0-100km/h: 5.5 seconds
- WLTP range: 625km
- ICAT-certified range: up to 725km
- Top speed: 180km/h
The SUV supports DC fast charging at up to 350kW. Volvo claims a 10-80% charge time of around 22 minutes under suitable conditions. An 11kW AC wallbox takes approximately 11 hours for a full charge.
Exterior and Interior
The exterior design features a sleek, closed front grille displaying Volvo’s prominent iron mark, flanked by the brand’s signature “Thor’s Hammer” T-shaped LED headlights with intricate pixel-style detailing. The rear is defined by striking C-shaped LED tail-lamps and vertical light strips on the D-pillars.
The flagship rides on bold 21-inch alloy wheels and features an adaptive air suspension system that allows ground clearance to adjust between 210mm and 250mm. Buyers can choose from six premium paint options: Crystal White, Denim Blue, Mulberry Red, Onyx Black, Sand Dune, and Vapour Grey.
Inside, the minimalist cabin is anchored by a massive 14.5-inch central touchscreen and a crisp 9-inch digital driver display. Its luxurious six-seat layout features comfortable second-row captain’s seats, all sitting beneath a panoramic glass roof with adjustable transparency.
Other cabin features include:
- 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio with Dolby Atmos
- Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats
- Four-zone climate control
- Wireless charging and Apple CarPlay
- Powered tailgate and rear seats
Boot capacity stands at 324 litres with all three rows in use and increases to 690 litres with the third row folded. A 46-litre front storage compartment is also provided.
Technology and Safety
As a software-defined powerhouse, the EX90 utilizes NVIDIA DRIVE computing hardware and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 cockpit technology. The 14.5-inch infotainment system features built-in Google ecosystem apps (like Google Maps), native support for streaming apps like YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, and seamless over-the-air (OTA) updates.
For Volvo, safety has always been a top priority, and the EX90 is no exception. The electric SUV comes with nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and Level 2 ADAS. It has also secured a five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests, adding to its safety credentials.
Price and Delivery
The introductory package for bookings made by December 31, 2026, includes an 11kW home charger, three years of servicing and a 65% buyback offer after three years.
The EX90 brings electric performance, family seating and extensive technology to Volvo’s Indian range. The company has also confirmed the ES90 electric sedan as its next launch.