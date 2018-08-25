Mahindra Marazzo Unofficial Bookings Open Ahead Of September 3 Launch

Select Mahindra dealerships have started accepting the bookings for the upcoming MPV, the Marazzo, ahead of its India launch scheduled on September 3, 2018. The booking amount for the pre-launch, unofficial booking varies between INR 15,000 to INR 20,000 depending on the dealership. The Marazzo will be priced between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crytsa. The MPV will be made available in a 7 and 8 seat configuration.

Mahindra has released teaser images of the MPV, revealing a few exterior and interior details. The car maker has revealed the dashboard, 7/8 seat configuration and the twin chamber projector headlight of the upcoming MPV.

The MPV draws a lot of its design inspiration from a shark’s streamlined body. The elements on the radiator grille mimicking the sharp teeth of the shark and its face, while the headlights draw inspiration from the intimidating eyes of a shark. Inside, the Marazzo gets unique roof mounted AC vents, touchsceen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Mechanical specifications will include a brand new engine which is aimed to create new benchmarks for the car maker in terms of specific output, refinement and weight savings. The new engine is expected to be a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, diesel unit which will deliver 121 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a six speed transmission and may also be offered with an automatic option.

The MPV, as aforementioned, will be launched in India on September 3, 2018. We will be covering the launch event LIVE to bring you all the latest updates, features, and India prices of the Mahindra Marazzo MPV.

Source: Overdrive