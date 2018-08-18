Mahindra Marazzo India Launch Expected on 3rd September

Mahindra and Mahindra are expected to launch the Marazzo MPV on September 3, 2018. A joint venture by Mahindra North America Technical Center and Mahindra Research Valley the MPV is co-designed by Pininfarina and Mahindra’s Design Center in Kandivali, Mumbai. The name Marazzo comes from Spanish sub-language which means shark, where the designers have taken inspiration from. Mahindra and Mahindra is known for using animals as inspirations for their designs.

With an estimated output of 121 BHP and torque of 300 Nm, the car might debut Mahindra’s new 1.5 litre diesel engine. Paired with a 6 speed manual gearbox only for the beginning, an automatic gearbox maybe expected soon. The new sub 4 meter SUV from the company, codenamed the S201 is also expected to use the same engine and gearbox configurations.

Priced between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crytsa the car will be made available in a 7 and 8 seat configuration. Mahindra claim to have put an industry first surround system cooling for the climate control along with dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard. The top level trims are expected to be equipped with Android Auto, Apple Carplay, LED day running lights, projector headlights. Leatherette seats and a reverse camera. Top level trims may also sport a Diamond cut alloy wheel set and have cruise control.