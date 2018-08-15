New Videos and Images Reveal Mahindra Marazzo’s 7 and 8 Seat Configuration Cabin

Mahindra has officially revealed the top view of the cabin of its recently announced Marazzo premium MPV in both seven and eight seat cabin configurations. We received the images and videos through Mahindra’s official press communications channel, though the videos were deleted promptly for everyone using Whatsapp’s ‘delete for everyone’ feature after some time for some reason. Motoroids managed to upload the video on its Instagram account before the videos were taken off, and you can view the video embedded below. Follow our Instagram account for the fastest updates on the action happening in the Indian automotive industry. Following the video, we have listed down everything that can be deciphered from the video and pictures

The details of the new Marazzo, as visible through the images and video are provided below

New dashboard design with a piano black central, horizontally laid out applique, with grey graphics on either ends New central touchscreen unit with purple icons, inspired from the subtle purple shades found on certain sharks. It seems to be an 8 inch or larger sized screen. Resolution appears to be good too, knowing that the icons are clearly visible despite being shot from some distance The Instrument console is new as well, and carries the shark inspired purple theme. There’s a new all black three-spoke steering wheel, with the third, lower spoke finished in piano black. The steering wheel also seems to have a generous load of mounted buttons, which suggests that there would be a ton of infotainment related features on the new MPV There’s a large, twin dial setup for the HVAC control unit, which obviously would be a climate control, automatic system. There seems to be a big storage space atop the dashboard with a lid. You can see the lid clearly with a button to flip it open as needed. The seats look very well bolstered. There are individual arm-rests for both front seats. The images shown are that of the manual transmission version, and the shifter stick is a new unit too. Between the front two seats, there seems to be a cup-holder, and a large open space to store wallets or cellphones The images show the car in 7 and 8 seat configurations. The 7 seater version has captain’s seats in the second row, while the eight seater version gets a continuous seat with 60:40 split and a lap belt for the third passenger Mahindra has already shown a uniqur roof mounted AC vents unit which is unique for the segment and looks very premium. The third row of seats looks rather spacious. Should be usable for medium to long distances for two passengers. Three would still be a squeeze. The third row gets bottle holders at either flank and is a 60:40 split unit – can’t be sure about that, but the back of the seat suggests so. There doesn’t seem to be much space after the third row, which means the third row seats will have to be dropped if large pieces of baggage have to be carried.

For everything else about the Marazzo – follow our ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW article about the new MPV.

