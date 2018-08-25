Cal Crutchlow And Honda Racing Corporation Extend MotoGP Contract Till 2020

Honda Racing Corporation has announced that British MotoGP racer Cal Crutchlow has signed a contract extension that will see him remain an HRC rider until the end of 2020.

Crutchlow has been riding a Honda RC213V since 2015 in the LCR Honda MotoGP Team, taking three victories in the premier class so far, the latest at April’s Argentine GP. The Briton has had a contract with HRC since last year and will continue to help with development of the RC213V MotoGP machine. HRC and the LCR Honda MotoGP Team are very satisfied with Crutchlow’s performance and this is why both parties have decided to extend their agreement.

Speaking about Crutchlow’s contract extension, Yoshishige Nomura, HRC President said:

“We are happy to announce Cal’s contract extension. Last year we contracted with him for 2018 and 2019 as an HRC factory rider. This year he has again shown his strong talent and his performance deserves the status of factory rider. There is no better way to show him that than by making a new agreement with him, so we have decided to extend our contract. We’ve got to know Cal very well since he arrived at Honda in 2015. By hard work and by getting many good results he has contributed a lot to Honda and the LCR Honda MotoGP Team and he always gives us very useful feedback for the evolution of the RC213V.”

Cal Crutchlow said:

“I am very pleased to renew and extend my relationship with Honda HRC and the LCR Honda Team again in 2020. We have all worked very hard and we have had great successes and will continue too, I’m sure. As I said in the past I have the best support I could ask for from Honda and Lucio and his Team do an excellent job to give me a competitive bike every weekend”

Here’s the list of riders that you’d see on the MotoGP 2019 grid:

Movistar Yamaha Valentino Rossi (Italy) Maverick Viñales (Spain) Honda Racing Corporation Marc Marquez (Spain) Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati Team Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Team Suzuki Ecstar Alex Rins (Spain) Joan Mir (Spain) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Johann Zarco (France) Pol Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia Racing Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Andrea Iannone (Italy) Tech3 KTM Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) LCR Honda Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Takaaki Nakagami (Japan)