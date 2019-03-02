Mahindra Announces M-Plus, A Nation-Wide Mega Service Camp

After launching the XUV300 compact SUV, Mahindra has announced a free, nation-wide, mega service camp, M-Plus, for customers of its entire range of personal vehicles, including the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300 TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Nuvosport, Quanto, Verito, Verito Vibe, Logan and Rexton. This customer-centric initiative will be organized between March 4-12, 2019 in more than 600 Mahindra authorized workshops, across all the major cities of the country.

The M-Plus Mega Service Camps will provide Mahindra owners with the opportunity to ensure that their vehicles function in top condition. Customers can avail of an exhaustive 75-point check on each vehicle, completely free of cost, through trained technicians. In addition, Mahindra customers will also have the opportunity to avail of discounts on spare parts, labour and Maxicare.

To avail of these benefits, Mahindra owners can drive down to their nearest authorized workshops during the period of the M-Plus Mega camp or register their appointments on Mahindra’s With You Hamesha 24×7 toll-free helpline, 1800-209-6006 or on the With You Hamesha App / Website. Each participating customer will also be eligible for attractive discounts on Spare Parts, Labour Charges & Maxicare, during the M-Plus Service Camp and customers can also expect exciting gifts at the participating workshops.

Speaking on this service initiative, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Being a customer-centric company, it has always been our endeavour to provide our customers with best-in-class service experience. Over the years, M-Plus Mega Service Camp has become a service brand to reckon with, delivering on our promise of ‘With You Hamesha’. We are continually focused on providing an unmatched customer experience, and initiatives such as these re-affirm our commitment to customers, who form the bedrock of our success.”

Mahindra is currently developing next-gen models of the Thar, the Scorpio and the XUV500. These new vehicles will harness the expertise of Mahindra’s various verticals in the field of design, technology and engineering. To be built as products for the World market, the involvement of Mahindra’s North American Technical Centre, Pininfarina and their own in-house expertise will ensure the new products are thoroughly modern. Expect some exciting action at the Auto Expo in 2020.