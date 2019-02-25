10 Mahindra E-Veritos Flagged off in Mumbai as Part of Glyd

There is no doubt that electric mobility is the future of the automobile industry. At this point in time, we see many electric vehicles coming up in the Indian market. Mahindra has been one of the first companies to offer us an electric vehicle, the nice and nippy Reva. While the Reva continues to be on sale as the e20, Mahindra is now also offering the e-Verito, an all-electric version of the popular Verito sedan. Dr Pawan Goenka flagged off a convoy of 10 such e-Veritos which are now a part of the fleet of Glyd, a premium tech-based e-mobility service provider.

Glyd, as mentioned above, is a premium mobility service provider, which will offer a premium commute to its customers. The e-Veritos in their fleet have been modified to have additional features like web-conferencing, curated entertainment and music content from selective partners. The good stuff does not end here, Glyd will also provide a bunch of first in segment features with their green cars. These additional bits include features like privacy screen, air purifier for a rejuvenating journey and strain-free lighting. These services are currently available only for select routes in the city of Mumbai and can be booked by using an app available for Android and iOS devices.

Speaking on the innovative offering, Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M Ltd., said, “As the pioneers of electric vehicles in the country, Mahindra has from time to time provided innovative and first of its kind e-mobility solutions. Glyd is one such flagship premium e-mobility solution to redefine the in-commute experience of daily commuters. This is our unique step to drive positive change towards a smart, sustainable and experiential daily commute. Going forward we plan to launch multiple e-mobility solutions, across cities”.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 TV Commercial Is Out

The e-Verito is Powered by a 72V 3-Phase AC Induction Motor that produces max power of 41hp at 3,500 rpm and a peak torque of 91 Nm at 3,000 rpm. This is paired to a direct drive, single gear transmission. Paired with low rolling resistance tyres, the e-Verito carries an additional weight of maintenance-free Lithium-ion 200 Ah batteries which power this electric motor. The battery is good for a company claimed range of 110 km on a single charge. Stay tuned for more news on this electric sedan.