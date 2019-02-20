2019 Ssangyong Korando Could Be A Preview To The Next-gen Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra owned Ssangyong has revealed first pictures of the 2019 Korando SUV. The new Korando is based upon a modified version of the X100 architecture, which also underpins the Tivoli compact SUV on which the XUV300 is based. The new Korando will be revealed in full at the upcoming 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Why are we discussing this particular Ssangyong? Because during the launch of the XUV300, Mahindra did reveal that as is the case with their newest product, the synergy between Ssangyong and Mahindra will grow and reflect in some more upcoming products for India.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is said to be in the works and like Ssangyong’s international portfolio which is now shared with Mahindra in the form of the Alturas G4 (Rexton) and the XUV300 (Tivoli), it will position itself between the two. Coming back to the 2019 Korando, the fascia cuts a wide and flat picture with the brand’s bow-styled line curving up into the grille from beneath the headlights. The number ‘3’ influences quite a lot of elements if you take a good look at the LED inserts in the headlights, the DRLs, and the three horizontal lines running across the air dam.

The side profile with its curved creases and climbing window line is typically Ssangyong and the rear haunches, in particular, do remind of the XUV300. For India though, if the next-gen XUV500 will be based on the Korando, expect styling elements to be tweaked according to our tastes, a’la the Alturas G4 and the XUV300. At the rear, a bow-shaped chrome element runs across the tailgate to connect LED taillights and do notice the integrated exhaust pipes at the bottom of the bumper.

On the inside, the 2019 Korando follows the brand’s aircraft-inspired “Blaze-cockpit” design where the all-digital instrument cluster and the tilted infotainment screen and centre console have all your attention. A seamless application for the AC vents does look premium and so do the Ambient lighting elements which can be lit in 34 different colours. Powering the 2019 Korando will be Ssangyong’s new 1.6-litre diesel which will be offered with 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. Power figures are not available, yet. In terms of technology, the new Korando boasts of semi-autonomous tech like Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control which keeps the car in the centre of the lane while maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. It will also be fitted with 7 airbags, autonomous emergency braking, driver attention alert and a safe distance alert system among other technologies. The Korando will also be offered with an all-electric powertrain, making it the first electric Ssangyong SUV to go on sale.