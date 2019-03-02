Volkswagen Inaugurates New Dealership In Mumbai

Ready to start fresh in the Indian market with their India Project 2.0, Volkswagen inaugurated a new dealership facility in Mumbai – Volkswagen Mumbai West. The new facility located in Andheri West is a split facility offering Sales, Spares and Service along with a 20-service bays and state-of-the-art paint booth facility at the workshop. Further, it also includes a Das WeltAuto facility that caters to the pre-owned car buyers. With this new dealership, VW’s network now includes 117 showrooms and 115 workshops in 102 cities across India.

Starting January 1st 2019, Volkswagen is also now offering a standard 4 year / 1,00,000 km warranty across its range of cars. Customers also get 4 years of free roadside assistance and 3 free services for up to 15,000 kilometres. The German giant has renewed its focus on the Indian market, where localisation of upcoming products will be increased, however, the quality which the brand is known for will be maintained. A local R&D team will also take the lead in deciding future products for India and brand Skoda will be taking the lead for the parent group.

Volkswagen Mumbai West would be operated under the leadership of Mr Harshil Choksey – Director, Autobahn Automotive Pvt. Ltd. The team at Volkswagen Mumbai West is professionally equipped and trained to assist customers with the buying and servicing of Volkswagen cars, which includes the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and Passat.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Broadening the spectrum of premium mobility in India, Volkswagen now has eleven customer touch points in Mumbai. With the inauguration of this new dealership, we enhance our accessibility in this region. In addition, for a holistic and affordable ownership experience, we recently announced our total cost of ownership campaign ‘4EVER Care’ that reiterates Volkswagen’s commitment and ‘value-for-money’ proposition to our Indian customers offering complete peace of mind experience from Brand Volkswagen.

Commenting on the Volkswagen India partnership in Mumbai, Mr Harshil Choksey, Director, Autobahn Automotive Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are pleased to inaugurate the new dealership in partnership with Volkswagen and eagerly look forward to fortifying our relationship with the Brand and our premium customers in the region. We are confident of providing Volkswagen’s globally renowned standards of customer care and service at our new touchpoint in the city.”