Mahindra Announces Discounts Of Up To INR 80,000 On BS4 SCVs

Mahindra has announced its ‘Bachat Ke Antim *60 Din’ offer on its wide range of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), including its Pick-Up range. The offer includes promotional discounts ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 80,000 across the BS-IV compliant SCV models and is valid till December 31, 2019. As a part of the campaign, customers can also avail the benefit of exchanging their BS-II/ III vehicle with BS-IV as of today. The campaign includes Mahindra’s BS-IV SCV cargo and Pick-Up range comprising brands like the ‘Bolero Pik Up, Bolero Maxi Truck, Bolero Camper, Jeeto and Alfa. With the launch of this new campaign, the following vehicles will be available at their lowest prices for a definite time period:

Mahindra Bolero Pik-up

This is the flagship model of the Mahindra Pick up range which excels on parameters like load capacity, power, torque and maintenance costs. It has the biggest payload in the industry with a capacity of 1,700 kgs, the longest cargo deck of 2,765mm (9 ft) and a power output of 70 BHp. Rugged exteriors and stylish interiors make this pick-up the ideal earning machine. With multiple variants including 2WD, 4WD, CBC, & CNG variants – it covers the entire spectrum of needs that customers have from this Pick-up brand.

Mahindra Bolero Maxitruck Plus

The Bolero Maxitruck Plus is an entry-level Pick up aimed at the transportation needs of load stand operators and traders across India, to ensure last-mile connectivity. It comes equipped with the tried and tested, powerful m2DiCR engine with a power output of 63 BHP (46.3 kW) and best-in-class torque of 195 Nm. The Bolero’s style meets Pick up functionality and makes the Bolero Maxitruck Plus an ideal city Pick up.

Mahindra Bolero Camper

The Bolero Camper is a double cabin Pick up which is powered by the Mahindra DI engine and is available in 2WD, 4WD, and Gold versions. This double cabin Pick up model is ideal for customers who look for dual applications- namely, load carrying and people carrying. The Bolero Camper is popular among infrastructure companies, as a cash van, and among contractors & builders across the country.

Mahindra Jeeto Load

Launched in June 2015, the Jeeto Load is the first-ever product in its category with a modular range of eight mini-trucks to cater to the varied needs of sub-1-tone load segment customers. The diesel variant of the Jeeto is available in S, L & X series, and caters to 3-wheeler, micro-truck and mini-truck customers. Jeeto is available in a CNG powered version as well.

Mahindra Alfa

The Mahindra Alfa, is the best-in-class 3-wheeler, owing to its strong and stylish body, a comfortable ride and a spacious cabin, along with built-in safety and stability features. Besides its mileage, the Alfa also boasts of the lowest maintenance costs in its category and these benefits coupled with the warranty offered by Mahindra translates into higher earnings and peace of mind for the 3-wheeler operator. The Alfa passenger range is available in 3 variants – Alfa Dx, Alfa Champ and Alfa Comfy providing best in class performance and higher earnings.