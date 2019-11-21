First Toyota Driving School In Odisha Is Now Open In Bhubaneshwar

The Toyota Driving School is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country which is in sync with the company’s safety mission of ‘Safest Car with Safest Driver’. With an aim to make every student a responsible and safe driver, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched its thirteenth ‘Toyota Driving School’ in India at Espirit Toyota in Bhubaneswar. This is the company’s first driving school in the state of Odisha.

In line with its vision of Zero Fatalities for future India, TKM has successfully launched twelve other driving schools across the country at Kochi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Faridabad, Vijayawada, Surat, Mumbai and Palakkad with an enrollment of 8500 plus students till date. The company aims to open 50 Toyota Driving Schools in next five years, asserting their traffic safety commitment.

The training module integrates technical expertise along with enhancing behavioural skills to create awareness about safety nationwide. The curriculum is a comprehensive driver training program that boasts of high quality, practical and futuristic training models. It broadly covers the following topics:

Traffic management, rules and discipline Safe and right driving concepts Manners and responsibilities of a driver Simulation of driving on a real vehicle before getting onto the road All aspects of practical driving on the road Driving on various road and climate conditions Know your car – Basic maintenance and repairs Emergency handling Systematic evaluation and feedback

A unique initiative by TKM, Toyota Driving School focuses on making every student a responsible and safe driver, with futuristic training modules coupled with world-class technology through extensive training offered by professional trainers comprising of theoretical and practical training. Through this initiative, Toyota aims to bring down the rising number of road mishaps in the country thus striving to ensure safer road behaviour.

The simulator, a key part of the teaching program, is expected to provide hands-on experience. Learners can practice all car controls like steering, accelerator, brake and gear shift before they take the actual vehicle on the road. The simulators can also create various road and weather conditions like fog, dim light, uphill and downhill terrain. While there will be a standard learning package for beginners, ‘Toyota Driving School’ will also offer the flexibility of additional learning modules so that learners can design a curriculum of their choice.

Besides, the simulator also has several credits, it is the first car simulator in India with Full High Definition Computer graphics in an immersive Curved Projection environment, and it is the first simulator in India with real complete car cabin along with actual car gear. In addition, it also offers extensive local language support for effective training and extensive sessions for both novice and advanced drivers.