Mahindra’s Blazo Truck Range Establish Themselves As India’s Most Fuel Efficient Trucks

Today, Mahindra and Mahindra’s Truck and Bus division, called MTB (Mahindra Truck and Bus) announced that its Blazo range of trucks has now become the market leader in terms of mileage in the trucking industry within 3 years of its launch. The Blazo range of trucks is currently selling at a premium in comparison to its rivals while maintaining its position with the launch of its latest BS-VI range of products. Apart from that, Mahindra’s Truck and Bus division is also working on simplifying BS-VI for all its customers, by keeping over 80% of the parts unchanged from the BS-IV variants.

Recently, the company also launched the Blazo X 49 Rigid MAV (Multi-Axle Vehicle) truck in the 16-wheeler category, which will provide customers with improved fuel efficiency and higher payload capacity. In the recently launched ICV (Intermediate Commercial Vehicle) segment, MTBD’s (Mahindra Truck and Bus Division) FURIO has also received unparalleled success, emerging as the 4th largest player in the 12-tonne and 14-tonne categories. Apart from all this, the company recently launched 3 more variants in its portfolio to keep up with its product enhancement plan and will launch 18 more variants in the ICV segment from 5 – 18 tonnes in the next few months, all of which would be BS-VI compliant.

Speaking on the developments, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said “With the HCV segment going through tough times, we felt the need to constantly innovate to stay ahead of the curve. This has resulted in the BLAZO meeting with unparalleled success with regard to mileage which is a win-win for its owners. We are on track to being BSVI complaint with a wider range of truck and buses, simplified new technology and the unique customer value proposition of guaranteed higher mileage”.

Vinod Sahay, CEO, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. mentioned, “Continuing with our disruptive customer value proposition of mileage guarantee, the new BLAZO X 49 Rigid MAV truck in 16-wheeler category ensures that customers save more and earn higher due to higher mileage and payload. Our newly launched ICV range, FURIO has been acknowledged by the customers and with the launch of 18 new variants in the coming months, we hope to be a full-range player in this segment. We are excited to commercially launch our CRUZIO range of long platform overhang (LPO) buses in the employee & school segments”.