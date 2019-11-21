BMW India To Offer BS VI Variants Across Entire Portfolio; Prices To Go Up By 6%

All of BMW India’s driving machines will make it past the date of implementation of the new BS6 norms. The carmaker has announced that its entire product range will be offered in BS-VI variants. The complete petrol portfolio is already BS-VI compliant while the diesel portfolio will be converted ahead of stipulated timelines. BMW Group Plant Chennai has started local production of BS-VI diesel variants of the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. The new BS-VI avatar of the BMW X1 will also hit the shop-floor of BMW Group Plant in Chennai, soon.

The latest products launched by BMW India in 2019 are available in both BS-IV and BS-VI variants. Beginning next year, BMW India will increase prices of BS-VI models by up to 6%. As is the case with all manufacturers and their last remaining stock of BS-IV vehicles, attractive financial offers are available on limited stocks of BMW’s BS-IV variants.

BMW’s flagship SUV, the X7 was launched in India this year and has achieved the ‘Sold Out’ status within three months of introduction. Bookings for the luxury SUV are now scheduled to being in the month of January next year. The X7 is the biggest piece of premium metal you can buy with a BMW badge and it also comes fitted with the biggest-ever kidney grille seen on a BMW. It offers two engine choices where both the petrol and diesel motors get a straight-six layout. The 40i petrol variant gets a 3-litre, turbocharged, straight-six engine which is tuned to develop 340 HP of maximum power and 450 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant also gets a 3-litre, turbocharged straight-six unit which produces 265 HP of maximum power and 620 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. Prices for the new BMW X7 start from INR 98.90 lakh.

Also Read: Next-Gen BMW M3 Leaked Ahead Of Global Unveil

Talking about the transition, Mr Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “2019 has been exciting for us as our new product portfolio has triggered remarkable traction in the luxury car market. Early start of BS-VI production is a strategic call we are taking to meet the unprecedented demand for our new products. Today, BMW India customers have the choice of buying a BS-VI car across the entire product portfolio. The present BMW range is extremely attractive because of its unique position with the latest products, the newest technology as well as superbly attractive ownership packages on limited stocks of BS-IV variants.”