Mahinda Bolero BS-VI To Be Launched In Early 2020

First launched in the year 2000, the Mahindra Bolero has seen many upgrades through its two-decade-old life. With over 12 lakh sold till date, it is also India’s highest-selling UV for being a rugged and reliable performer. Not just private buyers, the Bolero has also been popular with the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces for years. With India moving towards the transformative BS-VI emission norms next year, many legendary workhorses have been put to rest. However, the Mahindra Bolero will carry on and a BS-VI compliant model will be introduced, early next year.

The Bolero Power+ has just received a BS-VI readiness certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). To meet the 2019 safety norms, for the Bolero, Mahindra has announced upgrades in the form of an Airbag and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The Bolero Power+, Bolero PLUS (9-seater), as well as the Bolero Ambulance will receive the necessary upgrades too. Mahindra is also gearing up, along with its suppliers, to implement BS-VI technology across its entire range within the stipulated time frame.

The new safety features that have been added to the Bolero include:

Airbag

Speed alert system to alert the driver in case of over-speeding at 80kmph and 120kmph

Driver & Co-Driver Seat belt reminders

Manual override for the central locking system to open the door from the inside

Vehicle reverse parking sensors

The standard safety features in the Bolero include an Anti-lock Braking System, high ground clearance, high angle of approach and departure, front disc brakes, anti-glare IRVM, digital immobilizer, and a seat belt reminder

According to Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “As the first milestone in our BS-VI readiness journey, we are delighted to get the BS-VI certification for the BoleroPower+. The Bolero is one of our highest selling SUVs and has been the first UV (Utility Vehicle) to be certified as BS-VI ready by the ICAT.”

Mahindra also recently introduced a new range of the Bolero camper. This includes the addition of a number of features with the range starting from INR 7.26 Lakh. The main highlight here is the addition of a new, premium variant christened Camper Gold ZX. Apart from this new top-of-the-line variant, the camper will also be available in Gold VX, 4WD, Non-AC and Cash Van variants, suiting a number of different applications. All these variants are powered by a tried and tested 2,523cc m2DiCR diesel engine, delivering 63 hp of power and a peak torque of 195 Nm.