Mahindra Launches A New Range Of The Bolero Camper

Mahindra, leading Indian carmaker has announced the new range of the Bolero camper. This new range includes the addition of a number of features with the range starting from INR 7.26 Lakh. The main highlight here is the addition of a new, premium variant christened Camper Gold ZX. Apart from this new top-of-the-line variant, the camper will also be available in Gold VX, 4WD, Non-AC and Cash Van variants, suiting a number of different applications. All these variants are powered by a tried and tested 2,523cc m2DiCR diesel engine, delivering 63 hp of power and a peak torque of 195 Nm. The whole range of this camper comes with a warranty of 3 year or 1 Lakh kilometres along with 24×7 roadside assistance for one year, whichever comes earlier, offering complete peace of mind to builders, small and medium enterprises owners and farmers.

The top-end Gold ZX variant comes with a double cabin, with enough space for easy ingress and egress. The interiors follow a dual tone theme and get a new centre console. Features such as the Faux-leather seats with headrest, recliner and slider seats, which help to improve its ergonomics and reduce driving fatigue, power windows, central locking, power steering and retractable seat belts for enhanced safety & convenience. On the Outside, the car gets new body graphics, enhancing the looks of the car. Talking about the exterior, the car gets a new fascia, stylish front grille, and reflector headlamps offering a smart, chiselled look. Moreover, the Bolero Camper will come with all safety aids required to comply with the AIS 145 safety norms.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Mahindra has been the leader in the Pickup segment for over a decade. We always strive to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers, thereby developing innovative and relevant products. True to its belief ‘Khaas logon ki khaas gaadi’, the Camper Refresh Gold ZX enhances the customer’s value within the business environment. Our Bolero brand continues to retain the basic tough and rugged DNA associated with Mahindra vehicles”.