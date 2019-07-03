Mahindra XUV300 AMT Launched, Prices Start From INR 11.35 Lakh

Mahindra has finally launched AMT equipped variant of the XUV300 SUV. This automatic gearbox will be offered only in the high-end W8 and W8(O) variants at a premium of INR 55,000 over the manual models. At INR 11.35 and INR 12.54 Lakh respectively, the XUV300 AutoShift will be offered in three colours – Pearl White, Aquamarine and Red Rage. As of now, only the diesel engine will be offered with this automatic transmission, which is available to see and test drive at all showrooms of the brand across the country.

Aimed at women and millennials, all of whom would greatly appreciate the convenience of an automatic in start-stop traffic conditions, the features of this Marelli sourced gearbox are

Auto and Manual Mode: Available in two modes, Auto mode boosts fuel efficiency and drivability while manual mode provides exhilarating performance.

Vehicle Creep: The vehicle can move without throttle input in both first and reverse gear, making driving easy in congested city traffic.

Electronic Stability Control: The XUV300 comes with Hill Start Assist technology to prevent roll-back when driving on a hill or moving up an incline.

Down-hill, Kick-down Shifts & Anti-engine Stall: Gear shifts are automatically optimized with features to provide optimum power/torque output during overtaking or for quick acceleration.

Drive and Reverse Lock Out: This safety feature prevents sudden shifts between reverse and drive modes, unless the speed drops to less than 5 kmph.

Creep disable on Door Opening: This safety feature prevents the vehicle from moving if the doors are open.

Driver Information System with Gear Display: Important alerts and information about the vehicle, such as the current gear, driving mode etc., are available on the Driver Information System.

Speaking about the XUV300 autoSHIFT, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “At Mahindra, it has been our constant endeavour to offer advanced and accessible technologies to all our customers and we are delighted to introduce the autoSHIFT in the XUV300 for that perfect blend of effortless driving and exhilarating performance. After receiving an overwhelming response for its manual version since its launch in February 2019, we are confident that the XUV300 autoSHIFT will further strengthen the brand’s value proposition and expand the market for us.”

Also Read: Mahindra Adventure Reveals Their New Rally-Spec Super XUV300

The diesel engine powering the Mahindra XUV300 is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit. This engine is tuned to deliver maximum power of 116.6 PS and segment-leading torque of 300 Nm. To know more about the performance of this gearbox and the car, do watch our review linked below.