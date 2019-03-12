Look at This Yamaha MT-15 Hit Its Top Speed

To be launched in the Indian market in a few days, the Yamaha MT-15 will finally make its way to the Indian market after a rather long wait. A successful model in foreign markets like that of Indonesia and Thailand, the MT-15 gives you the power and mechanics of the YZF-R15 sports bike in a more practical, easy to use naked styled package. So why did Yamaha make us wait so long? Well, ours is a price sensitive market and given the number of features and equipment the MT-15 is offered with in these foreign markets, it would have been quite an expensive bike. However, Yamaha has made some major changes to the bike and stripped out some expensive components to be able to provide the bike at a much more feasible price point.

As mentioned above, being on sale in the foreign market for quite some time now, here we have a video of a person taking this bike to its top speed in the country of Thailand. The rider patiently waits for the right moment before punching the bike to an indicated top speed of 141 kmph. This makes the naked monster even faster than the R15 which can hit a maximum speed of 135 kmph with the same engine. Another interesting thing to note in this video is the capability of the motorcycle to cruise at triple digit speeds and the way it still continues to pull from 100 kmph to 120 kmph. It will be interesting to see what the Indian spec would be capable of doing.

The Yamaha MT-15 will be powered by a 155.1 cc single cylinder engine, the bike is good for 19.3 bhp and 14.7 Nm of torque. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, the MT-15 uses a delta box frame to provide the best riding dynamics. Unlike the international model, the Indian spec model will get a conventional telescopic fork instead of USDs. The rear suspension will be a mono-shock unit which would come with various levels of pre-load settings. A single piece saddle is carved out to make long rides more comfortable and the rear gets a saree guard which has been merged with the tyre hugger. The Indian spec will also get a box-section swingarm, unlike the cast aluminium unit on the international-spec bike. Stay tuned for more updates and live coverage of the launch event of this new motorcycle.