Toyota confirms new Maharashtra plant with 1 lakh annual capacity

Toyota has confirmed a brand-new vehicle manufacturing plant for India. The company will build the new facility in the Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra. Production is expected to begin in the first half of 2029.
The new factory will help Toyota expand its presence in India and also support exports to nearby international markets. The company says the plant will improve production flexibility and help meet future demand faster.
The upcoming facility will have an annual production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles in the beginning. Toyota also confirmed that around 2,800 employees will work at the plant once operations start.
New SUV to be built first
Toyota has already confirmed that a new SUV will be the first product to roll out from this factory. The company has not officially revealed the model name yet, but reports suggest it could be the upcoming Land Cruiser FJ or FJ Cruiser-based SUV.
The plant will handle major production processes including:
- Stamping
- Welding
- Painting
- Final assembly
The company plans to use the new setup for both local sales and export operations.
Bidkin is becoming a major auto hub
The new Toyota plant will be located in the Bidkin Industrial Area, which is quickly growing as an important automobile and manufacturing zone.
The area spreads across 7,855 acres and is part of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor project. The project was approved by the Government of India with an investment of Rs 6,414 crore.
Several companies have already announced investments in the region.
- JSW Green Mobility
- Ather Energy
- Lubrizol
The industrial project is being developed in multiple phases through Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited.
Toyota’s current India operations
Toyota already operates two factories in Bidadi, Karnataka. These plants currently handle most of the company’s India production lineup.
The first factory started operations in 1999 and has a yearly production capacity of around 1.32 lakh vehicles.
Models produced there include:
- Innova Hycross
- Innova Crysta
- Fortuner
- Legender
The second plant started production in 2010 and can produce around 2.1 lakh vehicles annually.
Vehicles built there include:
- Urban Cruiser Hyryder
- Camry
- Hilux
Toyota also sells imported models like the Vellfire and Land Cruiser 300 in India as fully built units.
Together, Toyota’s Karnataka plants have a combined annual production capacity of around 3.4 lakh vehicles. More than 6,400 permanent employees currently work across both facilities.
More launches planned for India
Toyota also has several new products planned for the Indian market over the next few years.
Expected launches include:
- Lower-spec Innova Hycross (expected to replace the Innova Crysta, which is likely to be discontinued in 2027)
- Corolla Cross
- Electric MPV
- New generation Fortuner
- Land Cruiser FJ based SUV
The new Maharashtra factory is likely to play an important role in Toyota’s future expansion plans for India and nearby export markets.