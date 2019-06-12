Leaked Documents Reveal Subtle Changes Of Mahindra Thar Signature Edition

As a final ode to the legendary, bare-boned off-roader, the Thar, Mahindra will be launching a final Signature Edition od this SUV. This would be the last variant of the Thar that we have loved for quite a long time, as it soon will receive a major overhaul, in order to comply with the new emission and safety norms of the Indian government. The name Signature Edition has been coined due to the fact that this model will be offered with a plaque, with Anand Mahindra’s signature etched on each of the 700 models that would be sold. This model will attract a slight premium over the standard Thar CRDe which retails for INR 9.5 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Apart from the signature bear plaque, the Signature Edition will be offered with a number of more features, all of which are listed below –

Introduction of Aqua Marine Colour (Currently available with the Marazzo)

New Kolon Leatherette seats for the front row

Thar embroidery on the seat

Satin Silver treatment on the front bumper

Decals on the side of the body

5-spoke 16-inch Alloy wheels on all corners and spare wheel

Apart from these features listed above, customers will also benefit from ABS with EBD, a driver airbag and passenger airbags. While these are quite crucial and life-saving aids, given that the Thar is meant to be taken off the road, it could pose a problem from adventure enthusiasts. However, there is no doubt that safety would be increased on the road.

The changes in this Thar edition model are only limited to the safety and aesthetic parts of this SUV. Mechanically, the car will retain the same components as the regular Thar CRDe variant. This means that power will come from a 2.49-litre, 4-cylinder oil burner. Tuned to generate 79 kW of peak power at 3,800 rpm and 247 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,000 rpm, this motor will comply with the BS – IV emission norms. This motor will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, which comes with high range and low range ratios as standard. Stay tuned for more updates surrounding this SUV.

Image Source: 4×4 India Group on Facebook