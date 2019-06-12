Ford Continues To Inspire The Audience With Its #DiscoverMoreInYou – Campaign

‘A Helping Hand’ is Ford’s latest story under its Brand Campaign – #DiscoverMoreInYou. After grabbing attention with a thought-provoking message on the issue of road rage in its last video, Ford India now presents a new emotive story to spread awareness of road safety and accident prevention in its latest social video. This video is the second part of Ford’s road and safety awareness campaign, and the third one will be coming soon. The video is specifically aimed at encouraging viewers to lend a helping hand to those in need, instead of just passing by or taking photos and videos.

The story features a father-son duo driving through traffic in a city in their Ford EcoSport where they suddenly spot a crowd on the roadside. Having taken a closer look, they identify it to be an accident, with several onlookers surrounding the victim, but reluctant to help. The son, who is an innocent and sympathetic kid, asks his father if they would receive help, in this similar situation. This moment makes the father aware of what he is driving and what he should do next. The father then assures his son, that they are sitting in one of the safest vehicles in India, and then he steps out to help the injured victim, thus, setting an example for his son to follow.

Through these emotional stories, Ford’s campaign is touching relevant social issues that grip our society and require a discussion and debate. The campaign shows the owners taking actions, and being the change needed to build a better India. BBDO’s first creative campaign for Ford India has been led under the creative supervision of Josy Paul, Anunay Rai and Gaurangi Mathur. The three TVCs have been directed by ace filmmaker Shimit Amin. Recently, Ford also held a road safety survey covering over 10 cities to unravel and understand the behaviour and attitude of average Indian road users. The study showed that nearly 41% of respondents admitted to not taking an accident victim to the hospital. Just like the commercial, the Ford Courtesy survey also urges users to stay cautious, compliant and courteous to all pedestrians and fellow drivers to make our roads safer.

Also Read: Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition: What’s New?

“Our latest campaign – Discover the More in You – draws from experiences of our customers for whom the situations in Ford UVs lead to self-discovery, making them choose what’s right,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president, marketing, Ford India. “Much like the first message on being the bigger person and avoid road rage, we hope the message of good Samaritans will encourage more to play their part and make travel safe for all,”