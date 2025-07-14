  • Home
MG Is Leveling Up Its Premium Game With MG Select: 14 New Dealerships Coming By September 202

Lists, News / By / / 2 minutes of reading

4-Point Overview

  • MG Select is here: A new, premium retail identity by MG Motor India
  • 14 showrooms planned across 13 cities, with the first in Thane already open
  • Exclusive product lineup: M9 luxury electric MPV and Cyberster electric sports car
  • Different from regular MG outlets: A boutique, lifestyle-driven space for premium NEVs

Introduction

MG Motor India is shifting gears—and this time, it’s going premium. The company has officially launched MG Select, a brand-new retail experience aimed at delivering top-shelf luxury and EV tech. Unlike your average showroom, MG Select is designed to feel more like a boutique for futuristic cars—sleek, tech-rich, and experience-first.

It all started with their first-ever MG Select outlet in Thane, Maharashtra, which opened its doors just a few days ago. But that’s just the beginning.

What’s Special About MG Select?

MG Select isn’t just another badge slapped onto an MG dealership. It’s a whole new identity. These outlets are tailor-made to retail premium electric vehicles, starting with the stylish Cyberster electric roadster and the M9 luxury electric MPV. Everything—from the design language of the showrooms to the training of the staff—is tuned to cater to the luxury-EV crowd.

And it doesn’t stop at just BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). MG has confirmed that the Select platform will support a diverse portfolio of NEVs (New Energy Vehicles), including hybrids and plug-in hybrids, to serve different user needs and city regulations in the future.

14 MG Select Locations Coming Soon

MG isn’t wasting any time. In addition to the operational Thane outlet, 13 more MG Select dealerships are scheduled to be up and running across India by September 2025. These will be located in 13 cities that have shown strong demand for EVs and luxury mobility solutions.

Here’s a quick glance:

MG Select Dealership Network

CityDealer PartnerStatus
MumbaiKrishiv AutoUpcoming
ThaneTejpal MotorsOperational
DelhiShiva MotoCorpUpcoming
GurgaonJubilant MotorworksUpcoming
Bengaluru Region 1Jubilant MotorworksUpcoming
Bengaluru Region 2Aiconic AutomobilesUpcoming
HyderabadJayalakshmi MotorsUpcoming
PuneNova SELECTUpcoming
ChennaiFPL VehiclesUpcoming
AhmedabadAeromark CarsUpcoming
KolkataAeromark CarsUpcoming
KochiCoastal SELECTUpcoming
ChandigarhKrishna MotorUpcoming
SuratOpulent AutoUpcoming

What This Means for MG in India

MG Select is more than a retail strategy—it’s a statement of intent. With the rise of electric luxury in India, MG wants to be seen not just as a participant but a serious player. By focusing on urban hubs with EV potential, a refined customer experience, and bold new products like the Cyberster, MG is rewriting its playbook in the country.

Final Word

From the Cyberster’s sleek lines to the M9’s lounge-like interior, MG Select dealerships will be the new playground for premium EV fans in India. With 14 locations live or coming soon, MG is ready to take the high road—quietly, electrically, and in style.

