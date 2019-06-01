Mahindra XUV300 Diesel Spotted With An AMT Gearbox

The Demand for an automatic transmission has been on the rise day by day. With our city streets being crowded with more and more traffic, most drivers prefer the ease and comfort of an automatic over the engagement of a conventional stick shift. This has forced manufacturers to offer some sort of automatic transmission in most of their cars. Out of the multiple types of automatic gearboxes available in in the market, the AMT gearbox has become a favourite for entry-level cars, for its inexpensive price tag and ease of maintenance.

During the launch of the new Mahindra XUV300, the company had announced its plans to offer this gearbox in their compact SUV at a later date. For the first time, we can confirm that this car will be sold soon enough thanks to this video uploaded by youtube channel AutoTrend TV. Captured in this video is the mid-level W6 variant of the XUV300, equipped with the diesel engine.

The gear lever of this AMT gearbox is rather unique, quite different from the ones we are used to. To shift into drive, one would need to push the lever to the left, which would engage the automatic mode. Repeating the same process again, while in automatic mode would engage the manual mode, where the driver can manually shift gears by pushing the lever forward or back without having to worry about the clutch pedal. Neutral can be engaged by pulling the gear lever to the right, and moving the lever towards the back at that instant would engage the reverse gear. The MID would display the selected gear, keeping the driver aware of what gear the car is in.

As mentioned above, the car seen in this video is equipped with the diesel engine Mahindra offers. This 1.5-litre oil burner is tuned to generate 115 PS of peak power and class-leading 300 Nm of twist. Paired with a six-speed gearbox as standard, currently, the W6 variant of this car retails for INR 9.30 Lakh, ex-showroom. Expect Mahindra to demand a premium of about INR 50,000 for the automatic gearbox when it is launched next year. Linked below is the video showcasing the AMT gearbox equipped XUV300, do have a look.