Kia Carens Clavis EV Launching Tomorrow: India’s First 7-Seater Electric MPV With 490km Range!

- Launching on July 15, 2025
- First electric MPV in its segment
- Claimed range: up to 490 km
- Dual battery options expected
- Packed with tech, comfort, and space
Tomorrow Changes Everything
If you’ve been waiting for an electric car that can carry your whole family without sacrificing comfort, space, or features—your wait ends tomorrow. That’s right. Kia is all set to launch the Carens Clavis EV on July 15, and it’s a game-changer in every sense.
This isn’t just another EV—it’s the only electric MPV in its segment, built to blend everyday usability with future-ready electric tech. Whether you’re a city commuter, a weekend road-tripper, or someone who simply needs seven seats without burning fuel, this one’s worth watching.
Powertrain: Options That Make Sense
At the heart of the Clavis EV is a 51.4 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 490 km. That’s a serious number for a family car and more than enough for your daily drives, school runs, and even those long weekend getaways.
But Kia knows not everyone wants to go big. So, there’s also talk of a smaller 42 kWh battery option for those with lighter use or a tighter budget. Even that one’s expected to deliver around 400 km of range—more than sufficient for most urban lifestyles.
Power output hasn’t been officially confirmed, but expect a front-wheel-drive setup producing around 135–170 PS—plenty for a smooth, relaxed driving experience.
Familiar Looks With a Fresh Electric Vibe
The Clavis EV won’t look drastically different from the standard Carens, but Kia has added just the right touches to make it feel futuristic. Think:
- Closed-off grille with the charging port
- Sleek, connected LED tail lamps
- Aerodynamic wheels
- Slightly tweaked bumpers for better airflow
It’s clean, confident, and electric—with a design that says “family-first” without being boring.
Inside: Built for Families, Finished for Tech-Lovers
Step into the cabin, and you’ll feel right at home. But there’s a fresh energy to everything—from the tech to the textures. Expect:
- Dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and digital display
- Two-spoke steering wheel (like the Syros & ICE Clavis)
- Retractable center console with extra storage
- Black-and-white dual-tone interior
And yes—it’s absolutely loaded with features:
|Feature
|Expected in Clavis EV
|Powered & ventilated front seats
|✔️
|Wireless charging (front & rear)
|✔️
|Dual-zone auto climate with rear AC
|✔️
|Panoramic sunroof
|✔️
|6 airbags, TPMS, front & rear sensors
|✔️
|360° camera with blind-spot view
|✔️
|Level 2 ADAS (ADAS, lane assist, etc.)
|✔️
You name it, it’s probably in there.
The Value Equation
Pricing is expected to start from around ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). For what it offers—a spacious 7-seater layout, premium cabin, smart features, and long range—that’s incredibly competitive.
It doesn’t have any direct rivals yet. But buyers considering the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, or Hyundai Creta EV might start looking sideways—because none of them can seat 7 or offer this blend of practicality and electrification.
Final Thoughts: The EV You Didn’t Know You Were Waiting For
The Kia Carens Clavis EV is more than just a new car—it’s a new segment. It shows that electric cars aren’t just for tech nerds or eco-warriors anymore—they’re for families, too.
It’s proof that you don’t have to compromise comfort for sustainability. And as of tomorrow, Indian roads will finally have an electric MPV that feels tailor-made for our needs.
So, buckle up. The family EV revolution kicks off July 15. And this time, it’s got 7 seats, 490 km of range, and zero tailpipe emissions.