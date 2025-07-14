Teased and Turning Heads: Honda CB1000F SE Set for Big August Reveal!

Overview:
- Honda teases the CB1000F SE concept ahead of its August 1–3 reveal.
- A neo-retro roadster inspired by classic UJMs with modern hardware.
- Based on the CB1000 Hornet platform, but with a unique, stylish twist.
- Likely to go into production soon after its global premiere.
Back to the Future: Retro Done Right
Honda is dialing up nostalgia with a bold modern spin. After wowing crowds at the Osaka Motorcycle Show with the CB1000F concept, Honda is now teasing the CB1000F SE, a new variant set to break cover at the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race this August.
Styled with strong nods to the iconic Universal Japanese Motorcycles (UJMs) of the past, the CB1000F SE adds even more flair with a bikini fairing and refined detailing — all while riding on a platform that’s very much modern-day Honda.
What Makes the CB1000F SE Special?
Think of it as the cool cousin of the aggressive CB1000 Hornet. While both share the same main frame and engine, the CB1000F SE takes a more laid-back, stylish approach. Expect:
- Round headlight and classic panel design
- Stepped, single-piece seat
- Sculpted tank and upswept exhaust
- New bikini fairing (teased)
- Premium Showa suspension and Nissin brakes
The retro silhouette is unmistakable. But under the skin, it’s still the sharp, capable machine Honda is known for — likely with tuning adjustments to give it a smoother, more relaxed character compared to the sharper Hornet.
Designed for the Everyday and the Enthusiast
While exact engine specs are still under wraps, insiders expect it to share the same heart as the CB1000 Hornet SP — possibly with tweaks for a more chill, torque-friendly ride. And just like Kawasaki’s Z900RS or Suzuki’s GSX-8T, the CB1000F SE is proof that retro isn’t just about looks — it’s about making the ride more soulful and engaging.
Honda’s move is clear: revive heritage for today’s riders who want style, substance, and street presence in one sweet package.
Flashback to the Originals
Back in the day, UJMs (Universal Japanese Motorcycles) were the go-to machines — reliable, no-fuss, and just plain cool. The CB1000F SE brings that exact vibe back but with modern engineering, safety tech, and performance. It’s a love letter to the past, written in carbon, metal, and LED lighting.
What’s Next?
Honda will officially take the wraps off the CB1000F SE at the Suzuka 8 Hours race (August 1–3). If it goes into production — and all signs point that way — it’ll become one of the few large-capacity, four-cylinder retro bikes available today. And knowing Honda, it’ll do it with a signature blend of reliability, elegance, and everyday usability.
Stay tuned — the neo-retro roadster you didn’t know you were waiting for is almost here.