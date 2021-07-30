Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Unveiled With Mouth-Watering Off-Road Kit

The Land Rover Defender is easily one of the most widely acclaimed thoroughbred off-roaders available in the market today. Even its latest and modern iterations have managed to carry its iconic lineage on their shoulders with finesse. And now, Land Rover has unveiled a special, limited-edition Defender Trophy Edition that will see a production run of only 220 units. The most distinctive visual element of the Defender Trophy Edition has to be its black and yellow wrap that derives inspiration from the Defender Works V8 Trophy that saw a production run of a meagre 25 units.

For the uninitiated, the Defender Works V8 Trophy was developed by Land Rover Classic Team in the United Kingdom. It featured the bodywork of classic Land Rover Defender but with a 515 Nm 5.0 l V8 petrol powertrain, eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and uprated suspension, steering and braking packages.

On the other hand, the Defender Trophy Edition is derived from the 2022 Defender 110 P400 X-Dynamic SE. It is designed and developed to rekindle memories of the automaker’s participation in the Camel Trophy. This international overlanding adventure rally used Land Rover vehicles exclusively from 1981 to 2000. For much of the 1980s, the classic 90 and 110 models were used in the grueling, globe-trotting race, and non-rallyists could often buy limited edition models in the rally machines’ distinctive yellow paint scheme.

What does it additionally get?

In addition to the special badging and a vehicle wrap that references the classic model, the Trophy Edition gets a tow hitch receiver, an advanced ClearSight rearview camera, air suspension and an 11.4-inch touchscreen.

A laundry list of other extras underpin the Trophy Edition, including:

Extended Black Exterior appearance package

Off-Road Pack: off-road tires, electronic active differential and domestic plug socket

Advanced Off-Road Capability Pack: All-Terrain Progress Control, Terrain Response 2, Configurable Terrain Response

Cold Climate Pack: Heated windshield, heated washer jets, heated power wash, heated steering wheel

Off-road protection and accessories: Expedition roof rack, front skid plates, a deployable ladder, mud flaps, integrated air compressor and rubber mats.

Winch pre-wiring, with a winch available as a dealer-installed accessory

Engine

It is powered by the same powertrain as the diesel-powered standard Defender which is a 3.0L, inline 6 engine that puts out 300PS of peak power and 650Nm of peak torque.

Buyers will also get to participate in a one-day, off-road Trophy Competition event at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. The top team there will get to compete at a similar outting at the Eastnor Castle in the United Kingdom in early 2022.