VW Taigo: The Taigun’s Coupe Sibling!

The Indian market is eagerly waiting for the launch of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV. The mid-size SUV will soon launch in our market with production starting on 18th August. The Taigun is already on sale abroad in the form of T-Cross which shares its underpinnings and engines with the Indian version. Volkswagen Europe has now revealed the Taigo coupe SUV which is quite similar to the Indian Taigun.

So what’s new?

The Taigo is already sold as the Nivus in South American markets. The European spec Nivus i.e. the Taigo is more or less similar with a few changes made to cater to the European customers. Both the coupe SUVs use the MQB AO platform which is a more advanced version of the MQB AO(IN) platform used by the Taigun. The Taigo is positioned as a sporty SUV due to its sloping roofline.

It sports a subtle spoiler at the rear The front gets LED headlights with DRLs running across the grille. It gets contrasting wheel arches and an extended rear overhang. The Taigo is 4,266mm long, 1,494mm tall and 1,757mm wide which is similar to the Kushaq and also the upcoming Taigun. The wheelbase is 2,566 mm which is the same as the European Polo and T-Cross. The boot capacity is 438 litres.

The interiors borrow its bits from the T-Cross and the newly updated Polo. It includes a new multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system compatible with android auto and apple carplay, virtual cockpit and touch-sensitive climate controls. The Drive package gets a lot of driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

The Taigo will be available in the front wheel drive format and a petrol powertrain only. There are two engines on offer which are again shared with the Taigun. The turbocharged 1.0 litre 3 cylinder TSI engine is available in 95hp or 110hp guise. The other engine is the turbocharged 1.5 litre 4 cylinder TSI engine which makes 150hp. Depending on the engine, the Taigo will come with either a 5 speed manual, a 6 speed manual or a 7 speed DSG dual clutch automatic gearbox. The Taigo will most probably not make it to our market since VW hasn’t made any announcement regarding its Indian launch.