Sir, Your Order For A 500cc Jawa ADV-Tourer Has Arrived!

It hasn’t been long since the Indian motorcycling community went into a state of frenzy when a set of pictures of a Jawa 500cc Scrambler surfaced online. The rather short-lived euphoria came to a drastic end when we delved deep into the details of what it is. It seems like the Jawa’s original Czech Republic arm has gotten in bed with Bristol, a Philippines-based bikemaker and is now rebadging its motorcycles from Bristol.

The Scrambler that was spied before turned out to be a rebadged version of the Bristol Veloce 500 and what we have here today with us is a Jawa 500cc ADV-tourer that is essentially a rebadged version of the Bristol Venturi 500. We don’t want you to kindle any thoughts of having this Jawa 500cc ADV-tourer back in our country because the chances of it happening are rather slim.

Design

By the looks of it, the Jawa RVM500 or the Bristol Venturi 500 looks like a proper ADV-tourer and has all the aesthetic characteristics to qualify as a true-blue ADV-tourer. Be it the traditional beak, tall windscreen upfront or the luggage mounting rack at the rear.

The muscular fuel tank tries with its all might make it look bulky and succeeds. The front end of the motorcycle is highlighted by a sharp and sleek LED headlamp setup. The dual-exhaust pipes are housed in a single canister.

Cycle parts

It gets the same 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wire-spoked rims shod by Metzeler Tubeless tyres as we witnessed on its Scrambler counterpart. The ADV-tourer sits on a dual-beam, Diamond shape steel frame.

Suspension duties are handled by inverted telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear from KYB. Braking duties are handled by dual discs up front and a single disc at the rear which are assisted by a dual-channel ABS from Nissin. The package also includes a fully digital instrument console and a USB charging port.

Engine

Powering the motorcycle is the same 471cc parallel-twin engine churning out 47.6hp at 8,500rpm and 43Nm at 6,500rpm. The engine boasts of similar architecture found on Honda’s 500cc lineup. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

ADV-tourer segment is currently experiencing a boom worldwide and needless to say, our country isn’t spared from either. We just hope that the parent companies work something out because we would legit kill to ride these 500cc beauties, whether it be the Scrambler or ADV-tourer.