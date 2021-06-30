Did Someone Order A Proper Three-Row Land Rover Defender 130?

The Land Rover Defender is currently available in two variants across the globe – 90 and 110. But it seems like the iconic SUV maker is gearing up to introduce yet another variant in the Defender lineup dubbed as ‘130’. As you might have guessed, the Defender 130 is going to be an elongated version of the 110 and the recently surfaced spy shots suggest the same. The Defender is one of the most off-road capable vehicles available across the whole wide planet and with the inclusion of 130 variant, it will gain quite a few brownie points in terms of practicality as well.

More details

When it comes to appearance, the Defender 130 looks a lot similar to the other two variants and it will certainly work for it because the Defender in its current avatar, looks rather purpose-built.

For the uninitiated, the Defender 110 can be had with a third row as well but as typical three-row SUVs go, the third row of the Defender 110 is best suited for children only. Or for the relatives, you religiously hate and want them to soil their pants while you go thrashing the Defender around the trails. The spy shots reveal that the Defender 130 is going to be evidently longer than the 110 so we can expect the third row to at least accommodate two adults for medium and short distances. It is being reported that despite the increase in dimensions, the Defender 130 will sit on the same 119-inch wheelbase as the 110.

Powertrain

We can expect Defender 130 to utilize the same set of powertrains that power the affairs in the 90 and 110 variants. In India, the Defender can be had with a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with ZF eight-speed automatic, producing 292 bhp of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Land Rover also introduce the Defender diesel in India sometime back. The diesel-powered Defender gets a 3.0L, inline 6 engine that puts out 300PS of peak power and 650Nm of peak torque.

The power output is similar to its petrol counterpart but the diesel is naturally miles ahead in terms of the peak torque output. The engine is mated to an 8-speed transmission which allows the Defender 90 to sprint from 0-100 in an impressive 6.7 seconds and the Defender 110 in 7 seconds dead. The top speed for the diesel Defender is 191 kmph.

Image source: Autoblog