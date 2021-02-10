As A Tribute To The Original, Land Rover Classic To Build 25 Defender Works V8 Trophy Vehicles

Paying tribute to the iconic 4×4’s expedition legacy, Land Rover Classic is building 25 adventure-ready Defender Works V8 Trophy vehicles in 2021 for an exclusive competition at Eastnor Castle in 2021. These will be based on the re-engineered 2012-2016 Defender Works V8 specification developed by Land Rover Classic. Kit will include a 515 Nm 5.0 l V8 petrol powertrain, eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and uprated suspension, steering and braking packages, and the Trophy vehicles will feature a wide range of additional upgrades specifically tailored for off-road use.

Twenty-five examples of the Defender Works V8 Trophy, in a mixture of 90 and 110 Station Wagon body designs, will be exclusively finished in a unique Eastnor Yellow paint colour with matching 40.64 cm (16) steel wheels. Contrasting Narvik Black paintwork features on the wheel arches, bonnet and rear door. The purpose-built vehicles also receive LED headlamps, a Heritage front grille, unique Land Rover Trophy badging and event participation graphics personalised to each customer.

Additional all-terrain kit includes a front winch, multi-point expedition cage, roof rack, underbody protection, A-bar, raised air intake, LED spotlights and mud-terrain tyres. Inside, the instantly recognisable 4×4 benefits from full black Windsor leather upholstery with Recaro sports seats, contrast yellow stitching and a bespoke Land Rover Trophy clock face by Elliot Brown. Land Rover Classic’s own Classic Infotainment System with integrated navigation and mobile device connectivity is also fitted.

Later this year, Defender Works V8 Trophy customers will be invited to compete in an exclusive three-day adventure at Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire – the spiritual home of Land Rover all-terrain training, testing and development. This will be the first time customers drive their car. On seeing their Defender Works V8 Trophy for the first time, customers and their co-drivers will make their first marks by adding their names and country flags to the vehicle. They will then embark on a range of challenges inspired by famous global adventures and competitions spanning more than seven decades of Land Rover production.

Expert one-to-one tuition will be provided as part of the adventure, giving customers a unique opportunity to develop extreme driving techniques and skills in their own vehicle, before putting their training to the test. Everyone will compete for a range of prizes, including a grand prize for the overall winner – to be announced later in 2021.

Familiar faces from Land Rover’s adventure heritage feature in the Defender Works V8 Trophy launch film, including racing driver, stunt driver and Land Rover ambassador Jessica Hawkins, alongside Camel Trophy participants such as 1989 event winner Bob Ives. A number of these experts will also be on-hand at the Land Rover Trophy to share their knowledge and experiences.