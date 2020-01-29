Lamborghini Huracan RWD With 5.2-Litre V10 Launched In India At INR 3.22 Crore

A purist’s wet dream, the rear-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracan RWD is now available in India at a starting price of INR 3.22 Crore (Ex-showroom). Powering this Italian Bella is a naturally-aspirated, 5.2-litre V10 which cranks out 610 Hp and 560 Nm of torque. It has been paired with a 7-speed Lamborghini Double Clutch (Lamborghini Doppia Frizione – LDF) transmission. Tipping the scales at 1,369 kilos, the Huracan RWD can hit a top speed of 325 km/h and goes from 0 – 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

This particular Lamborghini is fitted with a specially-developed traction control system (P-TCS), which has been calibrated for the Huracan RWD and delivers torque even when the car is realigning after a drift or stepping sideways. This sports car is fitted with Lambo’s ANIMA (Adaptive Network Intelligence MAnagement) technology which allows the driver to adjust the behaviour of the Huracán RWD according to driving needs. The Sport mode allows oversteer by maximising the brilliance of the traction control system. On the other hand, the Corsa mode is optimised to make the car stick to an ideal racing line on the track and improve corner exit. The Strada mode has been tuned to make the Huracan RWD behave when it is being driven on the road.

This model features new front and rear bumpers, exhaust pipes, rear grills and 19″ Kari rims, which make its lines more aggressive than ever. The RWD features an electromechanical power steering (EPS), designed to adapt to any driving conditions. The Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) system which varies the steering ratio is also available as an option. Extensive use of carbon fibre and aluminium for the chassis increases torsional stiffness and keeps weight low. An optional magnetorheological shock absorber system is available, designed to adjust the damping effect almost instantaneously on the basis of three factors: driving style, road conditions, and the selected driving mode.

Inside, the cockpit features an 8.4″ HMI screen which is Apple CarPlay compliant and also allows the driver to control multiple functions of the car. Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalisation program allows potential owners to pick from various colour and trim options. Before you wonder, the engine is Euro6 compliant, making it conform to BS6 norms automatically.