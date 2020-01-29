Maruti Suzuki To Showcase Redesigned, SUV-like Ignis And Facelifted Vitara Brezza At The Auto Expo

At the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki will display a bouquet of new products, which will include a redesigned Ignis and the facelifted Vitara Brezza. The Company will also use the Auto Expo as a platform to showcase a new design language for future utility vehicles. Listed below are Maruti Suzuki’s star attractions which will be on display:

Global premiere of CONCEPT FUTURO-e

Conceptualized and designed by Maruti Suzuki Team, the Futuro-e SUV coupé will preview the carmaker’s new design language and an upcoming model in the portfolio. For how it looks, it could go up against the likes of the new Hyundai Creta, the Seltos and the Harrier, whenever it is ready for production.

All-new Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza will get a fresh new look and a petrol BS6 engine. We also expect some updates to the cabin and a few new features.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e Concept SUV To Debut At The Auto Expo 2020

All-New IGNIS

Making an entry into the premium compact SUV segment, the new Ignis will be presented in an upgraded SUV-like design with enhanced toughness. The new Ignis will flaunt a new exterior design, features and a bigger cabin.

Maruti Suzuki will display an array of 17 vehicles at the Expo including Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Swift Hybrid (JDM). Spread over 4000 sq meter, the Maruti Suzuki pavilion has been divided into 4 zones. It has been conceptualized on Japanese Origami art and will feature fold-out and fold-in structures. The pavilion design stands a testament to the successful collaboration between India and Japan. The pavilion will have 5 pop-ups which embody and showcase the unique characteristics of the display. Each of the pop-ups has an echo of an Origami art inspired gate with structural LEDs to convey the brand story of the car on display. The entire Maruti Suzuki pavilion will be completely digital and paperless, aligning with the Company’s commitment to go green in all spheres.