Rohit Shetty Gets Himself A Brand New Lamborghini Urus

Recently, Popular filmmaker, Rohit Shetty, added a brand new Lamborghini Urus to his fleet of luxury sports cars. The Singham director is known to produce and direct films of various genres, including comedy, action, thriller, etc. The filmmaker took the delivery of his new Lamborghini SUV from the Mumbai dealership. Hopefully, we’ll be able to see him cruising around the streets of Mumbai in his new yellow Urus. Check out Lamborghini Mumbai’s Instagram post below:

Talking about the car, the Urus is fitted with a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that produces about 650 HP of power at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm of peak torque from 2,250 rpm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which helps the vehicle accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h, while the braking is no less impressive, as the Urus decelerates from 100 – 0 km/h in just 33.7 metres. The car is also equipped with advanced features like a 4WD system with active torque vectoring and four-wheel steering for perfect handling. Also, the car gets a 3,003mm long wheelbase and a total kerb weight of around 2,200 kgs.

The Urus gets a set of carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilization for maximum safety, comfort and performance. Apart from that, the car is also equipped with up to six different driving modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Terra and Neve. Prices for the Lamborghini Urus start from INR 3 Crore (ex-showroom, India).

In other news, Lamborghini recently launched the stylish new Huracan Evo Spyder in India. The new Huracan Evo Spyder convertible coupe comes with a price tag of INR 4.1 crores (ex-showroom, India). The car can complete 0-100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds and in terms of engine and transmission, the Huracan Evo Spyder is powered by the same 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 engine, as its coupe sibling. Also, the V10 unit can deliver a power output of 640 HP and 600Nm of peak torque while being paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.