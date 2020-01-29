The Pleasure+ 110Fi Is Hero Motocorp’s First BS6 Scooter

Transitioning into the BS-VI era, Hero Motocorp has introduced the brand’s first scooter which complies with the new norms. The bikemaker has commenced dispatches of the updated Pleasure+ 110 FI BS6 to dealerships across the country. The updated scooter will be available at a price of Rs. 54,800 for self-start with steel wheels and Rs. 56,800 (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi) for self-start with alloy wheels.

The updated Pleasure+ 110 BS6 has been designed and developed completely in-house at the Company’s R&D hub – the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is fitted with a Programmed FI system which has been paired with Hero’s Advance XSens Technology. The new tech enhances acceleration by 10% improvement and improves fuel efficiency by the same margin, compared to the scooter’s BS4 version. In addition, the FI system provides a smoother ride and easy starting when the engine is cold.

Also Read: The New Hero HF Deluxe Is India’s First BS6-Compliant 100cc Motorcycle

The updated Hero Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI comes with a 110cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ (Eight Sensors) – delivering a power output of 8 Bhp @ 7000 RPM and torque of 8.7 Nm @ 5500 RPM. It offers chrome headlamp surround on the alloy wheel variant, and side accents and a chromed 3d logo on both variants. The scooter will be available in seven colours – Matt Red, Matt Green, Matt Axis Grey, Glossy Black, Glossy Blue, Glossy White, and Glossy Red.

Commenting on the new launch, Malo Le Masson, Head – Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have been smoothly migrating to BS-VI norms, with the Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI coming in quick succession to the HF Deluxe and Splendor iSmart BS-VI motorcycles. Given the strong customer connect of brand Pleasure, we are confident that the new Pleasure+ too will be a hit with the youth. We have lined up a slew of BS-VI products to be rolled out in the market in the coming weeks.”