This Novitec Tuned Lamborghini Urus Is A Widebody Monster Producing Over 747 HP

German car-tuning company, Novitec, recently tuned a Lamborghini Urus by adding a widebody kit and upgrading the performance. The newly tuned Lamborghini is available with 3 performance upgrades: 747 HP, 774 HP and 782 HP. Apart from the engine and performance upgrades, this car also gets 23-inch forged wheels, Novitec’s flow-optimized high-performance exhaust system, actively controlled exhaust flaps, a ride-height module for the standard-fit adaptive air suspension and many more. Check out the video below:

Talking about the performance upgrades, the Novitec Urus gets an in-house developed Novitec program, that remaps the ECU to deliver a massive power output. The 3 stages of performance upgrades available for the Novitec Urus starts with the basic 747 HP at 6,100 rpm and 958 Nm of peak torque at 2,700 rpm and then moves on to the mid-range option that produces 774 HP at 6,100 rpm and around 998 Nm of peak torque at 2,600 rpm. The last option is the most powerful performance upgrade available for the Novitec Urus, as it produces 782 HP at 6,200 rpm and about 1,032 Nm of peak torque at 2,900 rpm.

In terms of design upgrades, the shape and design of the carbon aerodynamic components are based on extensive wind tunnel testing to achieve the optimal aerodynamic form and function. While developing these components, there is a lot of emphases placed on the aesthetics of the individual parts so that the visual design accents do not drastically change the main look of the vehicle. Even the widebody kit on this Urus is a part of the aerodynamic components on the car, as it covers the new wider tyres while improving airflow over the body of the vehicle.

The other performance-enhancing upgrades include Novitec’s exhaust systems, that are characterized by using the highest quality materials, to fit perfectly and provide a powerful sound characteristic. These custom-tailored tailpipes give the rear end of the Urus a more aggressive and bold stance. Even the wheel and tyre combinations have been upgraded to provide maximum contact with the road. The design of each wheel fits perfectly and uses the factory tire pressure monitors and centre caps. Meaning, the Novitec Urus gets exclusively built 23-inch wheels, which are paired with 285/35 R23 Pirelli P-Zero tyres for the front axle and 325/30 R23 Pirelli P-Zero tyres for the rear axle. Apart from all these performance enhancements, Novitec has also lowered the ride height of the Urus by about 25 millimetres with the help of modified controls for the stock air suspension, meaning the car is now optimized for better handling.