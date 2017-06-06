Four Wheeler Sales May 2017 : Tata Motors Record 4% Fall; Hyundai Motor India Registers Marginal Rise

Tata Motors’ passenger and commercial vehicle sales (including exports) fell by 4% while Hyundai Motor India registered a marginal rise in May 2017 sales. Here is the compiled report of four wheeler sales for the month of May 2017.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in May 2017 were at 38,361 vehicles, lower by 4% over 40,123 vehicles sold in May 2016. The company’s domestic sales of Tata Motors commercial and passenger vehicles for May 2017 were at 34,461 units, lower by 3%, over 35,695 units, in May 2016. In May 2017, Tata Motors passenger vehicles recorded sales at 10,855 units in the domestic market, a growth of 27%, over May 2016, due to continued strong demand for the Tata Tiago, the Tata Tigor and the Tata Hexa.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India registered the domestic sales of 42,007 units for the month of May 2017. Domestic sales stood at 42,007 in May 2017 against 41,351 units in corresponding month last year.

Honda Cars India

Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 11,278 units in May 2017 against 9,954 units in corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 13.3%. The company continues to receive strong demand for the new City and WR-V. Honda Cars India also exported a total of 498 units in May 2017.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

In the month of May 2017, Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 10,914 units in the domestic market and exported 1425 units of the Etios series in May 2017 clocking a total of 12,339. The company had sold 12,614 units in the domestic market and exported 990 units of Etios series in May 2016.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its auto sales performance for May 2017 which stood at 41,895 vehicles compared to 40,656 vehicles during May 2016, representing a growth of 3%. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 20,290 vehicles in May 2017 as against 19,635 vehicles during May 2016, registering a growth of 3%. The company’s domestic sales stood at 40,602 vehicles during May 2017, as against 36,613 vehicles during May 2016, a growth of 11%.