KTM India Announces Participation At The India Bike Week 2019

Ready to reveal a much-awaited new motorcycle in the country, KTM India announced its participation at the India Bike Week 2019. The 6th edition of the country’s largest biking festival will be held on the 6th and 7th December 2019 at Vagator, Goa. The Austrian brand will be participating at the India Bike Week for the first time and is expected to reveal the India-spec KTM 390 Adventure.

The festival would showcase the World of KTM through a range of engagements for the biker community across the country. KTM owners across India can purchase an exclusive Orange Pass for a discounted price of Rs 1600/- for the event that entitles every KTM owner for the following benefits:

A 2-day entry ticket at the India Bike Week for 6th and 7th December 2019

An exclusive KTM Fan Package that consists of KTM branded T-shirt, poncho and wrist bands worth approx. Rs. 1100/-

An exclusive opportunity to be a part of the Orange Parade at the festival on 6th Dec

An opportunity to meet and greet KTM International Athletes and Ambassadors at the KTM stall

KTM Owners can register on www.ktmindiabikeweek.com for the Orange Pass which is valid for 6th & 7th Dec ‘19, validate their credentials and then complete the purchase. The brand is also organising KTM Power Rides to Goa from Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Pune. Owners joining the Power Ride will have access to KTM service support, pitstops, ambulance facilities, and an opportunity to ride with a social media influencer. A series of high-quality engagements and events have been planned at the festival by the bikemaker for both the days. Some of them are listed below: