Okinawa LITE Electric Scooter With Anti-Theft Battery Launched At INR 59,990

Okinawa announced the launch of its new slow speed e-scooter, Lite, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 59,990. The new scooter is targeted at the youth and women and aims to add a quotient of cool to daily travel such as – going to school, college, shopping etc. The new Okinawa Lite is available in two colours – Sparkle White and Sparkle Blue – both spread on a modern design.

This new scooter comes Equipped with a detachable lithium-ion battery and is easy on the pocket. The brand is offering a 3 years Motor and Battery warranty with a range of unique features on the Lite, which includes an anti-theft battery lock since theft has proven to be a major concern for customers.

The scooter also comes with features like hazard function, inbuilt pillion rider footrest and LED speedometer. The e-scooter is equipped with LED Headlight, LED Winkers, LED Taillight, automatic electronic handle, self-start push button and a Rectangular Type Front Suspension which cushions a Steel frame body.

Powering the Okinawa Lite is 250 watt, waterproof BLDC motor which is paired with a 1.25 kWh lithium-ion battery. Promising up to 60 kilometres on a single charge, the Lite can hit a top speed of 25 km/h and climb an incline of 7 degrees. It can lug 150 kilos of weight and comes fitted with a disc brake up front and a drum at the back. Offering 17-litres of boot space, the scooter can charge its battery in 4-5 hours, with a micro Charger. At 740mm, the seat height is accessible to most and the Lite offers 60mm of ground clearance. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic unit at the front and dual-tube spring type hydraulic shockers at the back.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are super excited to bring the new Lite to India. Currently, the market is cluttered with various slow-speed scooters. The all-new Okinawa Lite is ready to take the market by storm and break this clutter by offering to experience state-of-the-art technology along with the perfect balance of style and ease of use, for the youth of India. It’s revolutionary design, style and technology have been crafted keeping the young generation in mind, adapting to their changing tastes and choices. The new Lite is also a perfect fit for the women with its ease of driving and compact design.”