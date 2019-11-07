Meet KTM’s Latest Budget Off-Roader – The New 250 Adventure

As we already know, Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, recently unveiled the most awaited 390 Adventure and the new-gen 1290 Super Duke R at the EICMA 2019, however, their budget off-roader, the 250 Adventure was not displayed at the event in Milan, Italy. Despite this, KTM launched this bike on the internet and it can now be seen on the Indonesian website of the brand. The new 250 Adventure is one of the lightest adventure bikes in its segment and also one of the most agile off-roaders in KTM’s Adventure lineup. Apart from being a go-anywhere bike, the new 250 Adventure can also be a perfect companion for the daily commute, while maintaining its capability of venturing into the unknown.

Talking about versatility and budget-friendliness, the KTM 250 Adventure can be a smooth cruiser on the tarmac, and a fun-to-ride all-terrain rally bike when off the tarmac. All this versatility will be available at an affordable price, which will make it one of the best in its segment and become an instant hit with customers all over Asia. In terms of design, the 250 Adventure looks quite similar to the newly unveiled 390 Adventure, which also draws inspiration from the brand’s existing rally bikes. Apart from all this, the bike is also equipped with features like switchable ABS (Rear Wheel only), a raised handlebar, split seats, removable rubber footpegs, a new windshield, 43mm USD forks, adjustable rear mono-shock, a 14.5-litre fuel tank, etc.

Mechanically, the bike gets a 19” front wheel and a 17” rear wheel, which are then fitted with MRF’s Mogrip Meteor FM-2 all-terrain tyres for enhanced grip and control. Anchorage duties are handled by a 320mm front and 230mm rear High-quality BYBRE disc brakes, which are then governed by Bosch’s switchable dual-channel ABS. Also, the bike gets a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 249cc engine that produces about 30 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. The bike also weighs in at just 156 kgs (kerb). This bike would be a perfect adventure tourer for the Indian market, however, KTM hasn’t said anything about launching this bike in India yet. So, stay tuned for more updates on the KTM 250 Adventure.