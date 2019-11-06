All You Need To Know About The KTM 390 Adventure
A really long wait came to an end for many when the KTM 390 Adventure showed itself yesterday at the EICMA 2019. To be revealed in India in December 2019 before going on sale, in KTM’s own words, the adventure bike is based on the Duke 390.
The official information also states that although it has harnessed the attributes and DNA from the highly-rated KTM 790 Adventure as well as the development information from nearly two decades of Dakar Rally success, the 390 Adventure offers added versatility for touring and “light offroading”. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming bike:
Engine
|DISPLACEMENT
|373.2 cm³
|DESIGN
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|BORE
|89 mm
|STROKE
|60 mm
|Power
|44hp at 9,000rpm; 37Nm at 7,000rpm
|LUBRICATION
|Wet Sump
|TRANSMISSION
|6-speed
|COOLING
|Liquid-cooled
|CLUTCH
|PASC anti-hopping clutch, mechanically operated
|EMS
|Bosch EMS with RBW
Chassis
|FRAME DESIGN
|Steel trellis frame, powder-coated
|SUSPENSION Type and TRAVEL (FRONT)
|43 mm WP Apex USD Forks; 170 mm travel (Adjustable For Rebound and Compression)
|SUSPENSION Type and TRAVEL (REAR)
|WP Apex monoshock; 177 mm travel (Adjustable for pre-load and rebound)
|FRONT BRAKE
|Four-piston radial fixed calliper
|REAR BRAKE
|Single-piston floating calliper
|FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER
|320 mm
|REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER
|230 mm
|ABS
|Bosch 9M+ Two-channel ABS (incl. offroad mode, disengageable)
|CHAIN
|520 X-Ring
|STEERING HEAD ANGLE
|63.5 °
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|200 mm
|SEAT HEIGHT
|855 mm
|TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.)
|14.5 l
|DRY WEIGHT
|158 kg
Electronics
|Throttle
|Ride-by-wire
|Traction Control
|Switchable
|Intrumentation & Illumination
|TFT colour display with Bluetooth and KTM My Ride Smartphone Function
Full-LED Illumination
Wheels & Tyres
|Wheel Size
|19″ Front, 17″ Rear
|Wheel Type
|Alloys
|Tyre Type and Size
|Dual-purpose tyres; 100/90-19 front and 130/80-17 rear