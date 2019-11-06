All You Need To Know About The KTM 390 Adventure

A really long wait came to an end for many when the KTM 390 Adventure showed itself yesterday at the EICMA 2019. To be revealed in India in December 2019 before going on sale, in KTM’s own words, the adventure bike is based on the Duke 390.

The official information also states that although it has harnessed the attributes and DNA from the highly-rated KTM 790 Adventure as well as the development information from nearly two decades of Dakar Rally success, the 390 Adventure offers added versatility for touring and “light offroading”. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming bike:

Engine