All You Need To Know About The KTM 390 Adventure

A really long wait came to an end for many when the KTM 390 Adventure showed itself yesterday at the EICMA 2019. To be revealed in India in December 2019 before going on sale, in KTM’s own words, the adventure bike is based on the Duke 390.

KTM Adventure 390 action

The official information also states that although it has harnessed the attributes and DNA from the highly-rated KTM 790 Adventure as well as the development information from nearly two decades of Dakar Rally success, the 390 Adventure offers added versatility for touring and “light offroading”. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming bike:

KTM Adventure 390 front left profile

Engine

DISPLACEMENT373.2 cm³
DESIGN1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
BORE89 mm
STROKE60 mm
Power44hp at 9,000rpm; 37Nm at 7,000rpm
LUBRICATIONWet Sump
TRANSMISSION6-speed
COOLINGLiquid-cooled
CLUTCHPASC anti-hopping clutch, mechanically operated
EMSBosch EMS with RBW

KTM Adventure 390 side right

Chassis

FRAME DESIGNSteel trellis frame, powder-coated
SUSPENSION Type and TRAVEL (FRONT)43 mm WP Apex USD Forks; 170 mm travel (Adjustable For Rebound and Compression)
SUSPENSION Type and TRAVEL (REAR)WP Apex monoshock; 177 mm travel (Adjustable for pre-load and rebound)
FRONT BRAKEFour-piston radial fixed calliper
REAR BRAKESingle-piston floating calliper
FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER320 mm
REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER230 mm
ABSBosch 9M+ Two-channel ABS (incl. offroad mode, disengageable)
CHAIN520 X-Ring
STEERING HEAD ANGLE63.5 °
GROUND CLEARANCE200 mm
SEAT HEIGHT855 mm
TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.)14.5 l
DRY WEIGHT158 kg

KTM Adventure 390 rear and side left

Electronics

ThrottleRide-by-wire
Traction ControlSwitchable
Intrumentation & IlluminationTFT colour display with Bluetooth and KTM My Ride Smartphone Function

Full-LED Illumination

11 KTM 390 ADVENTURE MY20 Action 1

Wheels & Tyres

Wheel Size19″ Front, 17″ Rear
Wheel TypeAlloys
Tyre Type and SizeDual-purpose tyres; 100/90-19 front and 130/80-17 rear

KTM Adventure 390 Teardown

Comfort

Windscreen2-position adjustable
HandlebarTapered aluminium handlebar
SeatingSplit-type
FootpegsSerrated with removable rubber inserts

09 KTM 390 ADVENTURE MY20 Action 2

The KTM Adventure 390 will be available with either orange or white accents on the otherwise black bodywork. There’s a bash plate and a shield around the engine to protect it during off-road riding. It will only be upon launch when there will be more clarity if the bikemaker has altered the gearing to suit the character of this adventure motorcycle. With a wheelbase of 1,430 mm, it will one of the longest KTM motorcycles to go on sale in India. For those who feel that this KTM should’ve come fitted with a 21″ front wheel, the plus side to a 19″ wheel is that it offers better on-road dynamics. The bike should also offer power parts and touring accessories upon its launch in India. Our guess is that it will ask for about INR 3 lakh ex-showroom.

