KTM-Bajaj Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Strategic Partnership; Bajaj To Launch Husqvarna Motorcycles In India

We’ve heard quite a few speculations about the possible production and launch of Husqvarna Motorcycles in India. In latest updates, Bajaj and KTM have made it official and have announced the global roll-out and production plans for Husqvarna Motorcycles.

KTM and Bajaj are celebrating their 10th anniversary of strategic partnership this year. The product lines, DUKE 125 – 390 and RC 125 – 390 are produced in Bajaj’s production facility in Chakan, India and are distributed by the two partners globally. On the occasion, Bajaj-KTM announced the global roll out of Husqvarna motorcycles in 2018. KTM has secured a long-term license agreement for Husqvarna Motorcycles in the year 2013.

Stefan Pierer, CEO of KTM AG and Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of BAJAJ Auto Ltd., decided on the strategy to take Husqvarna Motorcycles brand global and scale up the business multiple times. The first models, Vitpilen 401, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 701 will be produced in Mattighofen, Austria, and launched in early 2018. Later in 2018, the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 production for the global markets will be transferred to Bajaj’s Chakan factory.

Also Read – India Bound Husqvarna VITPILEN 401 Production Version Unveiled

The number of KTM and Husqvarna branded motorcycles produced in India are expected to grow from 100,000 in 2017 to over 200,000 units in the next years. BAJAJ aims to sell Husqvarna motorcycles at a similar level as KTM products in India and Indonesia.

We’ll keep you posted about all the latest updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the new announcement about the Husqvarna brand through the comments section below.