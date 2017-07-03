Suzuki Two Wheelers Passes On GST Benefits To Its Customers

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) has welcomed the revolutionary new GST tax reform and has decided to pass on the benefits of the reform to its customers. The new prices will be applicable from July 1, 2017. The company has revealed that their products which fall under the 28% tax slab will witness a price reduction.
A unified Indian market will be beneficial for the automobile sector as it would have a leveling impact. There will be less price variations across the nation.Under the GST, consumer and premium segment vehicles will witness a 2% decrease in taxes and Suzuki is pleased to pass this benefit on to its customers in the form of reduced prices. Suzuki vehicles which fall under the 28% tax slab will see a reduction in price. The company products will now be accessible to more Indians.
Following are the new product wise prices of Suzuki’s models (ex-showroom, Delhi):
- Suzuki Let’s (Mono-tone): INR 47,756
- Suzuki Let’s (Dual-tone): INR 48,756
- Suzuki Access 125 (Drum Brake): INR 54,787
- Suzuki Access 125 (Disc Brake): INR 58,099
- Suzuki Access 125: (Special Edition, Drum Brake): INR 56,489
- Suzuki Access 125 (Special edition, Disc Brake): INR 59,800
- Suzuki Gixxer (Rear Drum Brake): INR 77,936
- Suzuki Gixxer (Rear Disc Brake): INR 81,013
- Suzuki Gixxer SF: INR 90,144
- Suzuki Gixxer (Special Edition): INR 82,013
- Suzuki Gixxer SF (Special Edition): INR 90,144
- Suzuki Hayate: INR 52,754