Tata Tiago Achieves 1 Lakh Bookings Milestone

The Tata Tiago has crossed the one lakh bookings milestone in the domestic market. Launched in April 2016, the Tiago was the first car to embody the company’s Impact design philosophy. With over 65,000 cars on-road since launch, the Tiago has won 18 accolades. The top-end variant is the most popular among first time car buyers and the recently introduced AMT variant has seen an impressive response.

With inputs from the Pune, UK and Italy design studios, the Tiago features over 20 utility spaces. The Tiago is available with two engine options – 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and 1.05L Revotorq diesel engine. Also on offer on the Tiago are two drive modes: City and Eco. Tiago is being manufactured at the Tata Motors Sanand facility and the plant has been running full steam to meet the booking pipeline.

Commenting on the occasion, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said that the Tiago boasts of their new Impact design philosophy and has been a game changer for the company. With its stylish design, enhanced performance and drive dynamics, the Tiago led the company’s transformation journey, setting a benchmark in the hatchback segment. They have witnessed a healthy month-on-month growth on the back of a strong demand. The car is making all the right noises in India. They are extremely happy with the response received so far and are confident of achieving more milestones in the months to come.