Know the Winners, Hyundai Motor Company Wins the 2018 Idea Design Award

Hyundai Motor Company was awarded the prestigious 2018 Idea Design Award for the Santa Fe, Kona and NEXO models. All the three SUV’s received silver awards, which happens to be the most prestigious award received by Hyundai Motor Company. Luc Donkerwolke, Head of Hyundai Design centre and Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor, commented, “The three representative models that will be responsible for the current and future of Hyundai Motor’s SUV lineup proved their competitive edge by achieving the highest-ever company performance in product design. We expect this recognition will help inspire continuous improvement in design performance for Hyundai.” Here is a small bit of information on the three winners.



Hyundai Santa Fe

The Mid-Size SUV is now in its fourth generation of production, the SUV offers seven seats, India received the 3rd generation Santa Fe in India, however, was discontinued last year. The fourth generation Santa FE made its world debut in February this year features a new design which hides its bulk in a very beautiful manner. It also gets Hyundai’s signature cascading grille and a new light design which places the LED DRL’s on top of the LED headlights.

Hyundai Kona

The 5 Seater Compact SUV made its debut in June 2017, which brought a huge change in terms of design in the segment. The SUV has got a very sharp look with sharp angles present all over the front bumper, plastic cladding on the lower half adds a bit of aggression. Here too the LED DRLs are placed above the actual headlamps and the fog lamps as well get an unconventional placement, which is a bit more centre biased. There are rumours of an electric variant to make way in India.

Also Read: Hyundai AH2/Santro Spied Testing Yet Again

Hyundai NEXO

The NEXO is Hyundai’s second-generation fuel cell vehicle which falls in the sub-compact SUV segment. The all-electric SUV gets tiny attention to detail, for instance, the hidden wiper which keeps the lines clean. The NEXO also gets the most advanced features which includes autonomous driving capabilities, smart advanced driver assistance systems and the SUV also boasts to have the strongest powertrains in the segment. It recently was also awarded the Red Dot design award.

We congratulate Hyundai for this achievement, we hope all these three neat looking SUVs make way to India.