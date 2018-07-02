Trending:
Hyundai KONA Electric SUV India Launch Scheduled In Second Half Of 2019

In a recent interview to news agency PTI, Hyundai Motor India confirmed that the brand will be introducing eight new products in the Indian market. One of the eight products heading to the Indian market will an electric SUV. While the Company did not reveal the name of the product, the upcoming electric SUV will be the Hyundai KONA.

Speaking to the news agency, Hyundai Motor India’s CEO, Y K Koo said, “An electric SUV is among the eight products planned to be launched here between this year and 2020. It is expected in the second half of 2019. Initially, we will import it as a completely knocked down unit. Our plan is to produce EVs from our Chennai plant in the long term.”

Hyunda KONA Electric – Official UK Images (1)

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification of the KONA Electric SUV, which will be available to order in their market from the August 2, 2018.

Visually, front styling cues include a signature silver garnish connecting the high level daytime running lamps, a closed grille incorporating the charge point and a redesigned front bumper with active air flaps. At the rear, the bumper has been redesigned for improved airflow, as well as housing resigned turn signal and fog lamp units. From the side, its 17-inch alloy wheels, lower side skirt and wheel arch side claddings are clear differentiators from the internal combustion engine versions of KONA.

Hyunda KONA Electric – Official UK Images (3)

The KONA Electric models come with a high level of standard safety features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Smart Cruise Control (ASCC) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tyre pressure display. Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) are also available dependant on trim level.

The Hyundai KONA electric will be available in three trim levels (converted prices for representation only):

  • KONA Electric SE – £29,495 (INR 26.65 lakh)
  • KONA Electric Premium – £30,870 (INR 27.81 lakh)
  • KONA Electric Premium SE – £36,295 (INR 32.80 lakh)

Hyunda KONA Electric – Official UK Images (2)

In the UK, KONA Electric is available in a choice of six colours. Galactic Grey (metallic) is a no cost option finish, with Chalk White (pearl), Tangerine Comet (metallic), Ceramic Blue (pearl), Pulse Red (pearl) and Acid Yellow (metallic) being a £565 option. A two-tone roof is available to order as a £420 option on the Premium & Premium SE models. All KONA Electric models come with Hyundai’s 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

KONA Electric Specification

DescriptionSEPremiumPremium SE
MOTOR & BATTERY CAPACITY
100kW Electric Motor (136ps) & 39kWh Lithium-Ion BatteryYesYesNo
150kW Electric Motor (204ps) & 64kWh Lithium-Ion BatteryNoYesYes
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
Single Speed TransmissionYesYesYes
EXTERIOR
17″ Alloy WheelsYesYesYes
Door Mirrors – Body ColouredYesYesYes
Exterior Door Handles – Body ColouredYesYesYes
Roof RailsYesYesYes
INTERIOR STYLING
Interior Door Handles – Chrome EffectYesYesYes
Leather Wrapped Steering WheelYesYesYes
SEATING
Adjustable Head RestraintsYesYesYes
Driver’s Seat Electric AdjustmentsNoNoYes
Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric)NoNoYes
Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)YesYesNo
Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)YesYesYes
Driver’s Seat Manual AdjustmentsYesYesNo
Front Passenger’s Seat Electric AdjustmentsNoNoYes
Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric)NoNoYes
Front Passenger’s Seat Manual AdjustmentsYesYesNo
Front Seats – HeatedNoNoYes
Front Seats – VentilatedNoNoYes
Seat Trim – ClothYesYesNo
Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only)NoNoYes
VENTILATION & VISIBILITY
Automatic Dimming Rear View MirrorNoYesYes
Automatic Headlights with Dusk SensorYesYesYes
Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain SensorNoYesYes
Cornering Lights – StaticNoNoYes
Daytime Running Lights – LEDYesYesYes
Headlights – Full LEDNoNoYes
Headlights – HalogenYesYesNo
High Beam Assist (HBA)NoNoYes
Indicator Lights – Door MirrorYesYesYes
Interior Light – CentreYesYesYes
Interior Light – FrontYesYesYes
Positioning Lights – LEDYesYesYes
Privacy Glass – Rear Side and TailgateNoYesYes
Rear Lights – LEDNoYesYes
Solar Glass with Windscreen Shade BandNoYesYes
Windscreen Auto Defog FunctionYesYesYes
CONVENIENCE
Battery HeaterYesYesYes
Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop and Go FunctionYesYesYes
Cup Holders – FrontYesYesYes
Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and HeatedYesYesYes
Drive Mode SelectorYesYesYes
Electric Windows – Front and RearYesYesYes
Electric Windows – Front with Drivers Anti-trap Mechanism and One-touch ControlYesYesYes
Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger SeatYesYesYes
Heated Steering WheelNoNoYes
Parking Brake – ElectricYesYesYes
Parking Sensors – Front and RearNoYesYes
Parking Sensors – RearYesNoNo
Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance SystemYesYesYes
Regenerative Brake Shift PaddlesYesYesYes
Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop ButtonYesYesYes
Steering Column – Height and Reach AdjustableYesYesYes
Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors IlluminatedYesYesYes
Sunglasses HolderYesYesYes
Tyre Repair KitYesYesYes
Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning IndicatorYesYesYes
TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT
7″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device IntegrationYesNoNo
Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice RecognitionYesYesYes
Digital ClockYesYesYes
Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with TFT Display (7″)YesYesYes
Head Up Display (HUD)NoNoYes
KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speaker + SubwooferNoYesYes
Phone Connection – Android Auto™YesYesYes
Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™YesYesYes
Radio – RDS and Digital DABYesYesYes
Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 RearYesYesYes
Steering Wheel Audio ControlsYesYesYes
Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (8″) + TMC + Mapcare + LIVE ServicesNoYesYes
USB and AUX Connections – FrontYesYesYes
USB Charger – Centre ConsoleYesYesYes
Wireless Phone Charging PadNoYesYes
SAFETY & SECURITY
Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain AirbagsYesYesYes
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)YesYesYes
Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB)YesYesYes
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)NoYesYes
Central Locking – Remote ControlYesYesYes
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)YesYesYes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)YesYesYes
Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)YesYesYes
ImmobiliserYesYesYes
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)NoYesYes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)YesYesYes
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)NoYesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure DisplayYesYesYes
CHARGING
Charging Cable – 7 Pin Type 2YesYesYes

KONA Electric Technical Specifications

DescriptionElectric 39 KWh Battery 136PS Single speed Reduction GearElectric 64 KWh Battery 204PS Single speed Reduction Gear
ELECTRIC MOTOR
Electric Motor TypePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW)136 / 100.0 (PS/kW)204 / 150.0 (PS/kW)
Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft)395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft)395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft)
0-62mph (seconds)9.77.6
Top Speed (mph)96104
HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY
Battery TypeLithium-ion Polymer
Battery Power (kW)104170
Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah)3964
Voltage327356
CHARGING
Charging PortCCS Combo / Type 2
Estimated Charging Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) to (95%)
Estimated Charging PODPoint Wallbox 7kW (100%)6 Hours 10 Minutes9 Hours 35 Minutes
Estimated Public 50kW CCS (80%)75 Minutes
On Board Charger7.2
SUSPENSION
FrontMacPherson Strut Type
RearMulti-Link
STEERING
SystemMotor Driven Power Steering (MDPS)
Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns2.5
Turning Circle (metres)10.6
BRAKE
SystemPower Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD
FrontVentilated Disc
RearSolid Disc
DIMENSIONS
Overall Length (mm)4180
Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Mirrors)1800
Overall Width (mm) (Including Mirrors)2070
Wheelbase (mm)2600
WEIGHT AND CAPACITY
Kerb Weight (kg)15351685
Payload (kg)485485
Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)20202170
Gross Train Weight (kg)20202170
Max Roof Weight (kg)8080
SE
Front Tyre215/55 R17
Rear Tyre215/55 R17
Front Wheel7.0J x 17 Alloy
Real Wheel7.0J x 17 Alloy
Front Track1564
Rear Track1575
Overall Height (mm)1570
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up332
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down1114
Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)194/312
Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)13.9
Premium
Front Tyre215/55 R17215/55 R17
Rear Tyre215/55 R17215/55 R17
Front Wheel7.0J x 17 Alloy7.0J x 17 Alloy
Real Wheel7.0J x 17 Alloy7.0J x 17 Alloy
Front Track15641564
Rear Track15751575
Overall Height (mm)15701570
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up332332
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down11141114
Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)194/312300/482
Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)13.914.3
Premium SE
Front Tyre215/55 R17
Rear Tyre215/55 R17
Front Wheel7.0J x 17 Alloy
Real Wheel7.0J x 17 Alloy
Front Track1564
Rear Track1575
Overall Height (mm)1570
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up332
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down1114
Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)300/482
Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)14.3

Hyundai KONA Electric Image Gallery