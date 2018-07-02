Hyundai KONA Electric SUV India Launch Scheduled In Second Half Of 2019

In a recent interview to news agency PTI, Hyundai Motor India confirmed that the brand will be introducing eight new products in the Indian market. One of the eight products heading to the Indian market will an electric SUV. While the Company did not reveal the name of the product, the upcoming electric SUV will be the Hyundai KONA.

Speaking to the news agency, Hyundai Motor India’s CEO, Y K Koo said, “An electric SUV is among the eight products planned to be launched here between this year and 2020. It is expected in the second half of 2019. Initially, we will import it as a completely knocked down unit. Our plan is to produce EVs from our Chennai plant in the long term.”

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification of the KONA Electric SUV, which will be available to order in their market from the August 2, 2018.

Visually, front styling cues include a signature silver garnish connecting the high level daytime running lamps, a closed grille incorporating the charge point and a redesigned front bumper with active air flaps. At the rear, the bumper has been redesigned for improved airflow, as well as housing resigned turn signal and fog lamp units. From the side, its 17-inch alloy wheels, lower side skirt and wheel arch side claddings are clear differentiators from the internal combustion engine versions of KONA.

The KONA Electric models come with a high level of standard safety features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Smart Cruise Control (ASCC) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tyre pressure display. Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) are also available dependant on trim level.

The Hyundai KONA electric will be available in three trim levels (converted prices for representation only):

KONA Electric SE – £29,495 (INR 26.65 lakh)

KONA Electric Premium – £30,870 (INR 27.81 lakh)

KONA Electric Premium SE – £36,295 (INR 32.80 lakh)

In the UK, KONA Electric is available in a choice of six colours. Galactic Grey (metallic) is a no cost option finish, with Chalk White (pearl), Tangerine Comet (metallic), Ceramic Blue (pearl), Pulse Red (pearl) and Acid Yellow (metallic) being a £565 option. A two-tone roof is available to order as a £420 option on the Premium & Premium SE models. All KONA Electric models come with Hyundai’s 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

KONA Electric Specification

Description SE Premium Premium SE MOTOR & BATTERY CAPACITY 100kW Electric Motor (136ps) & 39kWh Lithium-Ion Battery Yes Yes No 150kW Electric Motor (204ps) & 64kWh Lithium-Ion Battery No Yes Yes ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Single Speed Transmission Yes Yes Yes EXTERIOR 17″ Alloy Wheels Yes Yes Yes Door Mirrors – Body Coloured Yes Yes Yes Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured Yes Yes Yes Roof Rails Yes Yes Yes INTERIOR STYLING Interior Door Handles – Chrome Effect Yes Yes Yes Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes SEATING Adjustable Head Restraints Yes Yes Yes Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments No No Yes Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric) No No Yes Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) Yes Yes No Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) Yes Yes Yes Driver’s Seat Manual Adjustments Yes Yes No Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments No No Yes Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric) No No Yes Front Passenger’s Seat Manual Adjustments Yes Yes No Front Seats – Heated No No Yes Front Seats – Ventilated No No Yes Seat Trim – Cloth Yes Yes No Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only) No No Yes VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror No Yes Yes Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor Yes Yes Yes Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor No Yes Yes Cornering Lights – Static No No Yes Daytime Running Lights – LED Yes Yes Yes Headlights – Full LED No No Yes Headlights – Halogen Yes Yes No High Beam Assist (HBA) No No Yes Indicator Lights – Door Mirror Yes Yes Yes Interior Light – Centre Yes Yes Yes Interior Light – Front Yes Yes Yes Positioning Lights – LED Yes Yes Yes Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate No Yes Yes Rear Lights – LED No Yes Yes Solar Glass with Windscreen Shade Band No Yes Yes Windscreen Auto Defog Function Yes Yes Yes CONVENIENCE Battery Heater Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop and Go Function Yes Yes Yes Cup Holders – Front Yes Yes Yes Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated Yes Yes Yes Drive Mode Selector Yes Yes Yes Electric Windows – Front and Rear Yes Yes Yes Electric Windows – Front with Drivers Anti-trap Mechanism and One-touch Control Yes Yes Yes Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat Yes Yes Yes Heated Steering Wheel No No Yes Parking Brake – Electric Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors – Front and Rear No Yes Yes Parking Sensors – Rear Yes No No Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System Yes Yes Yes Regenerative Brake Shift Paddles Yes Yes Yes Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button Yes Yes Yes Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable Yes Yes Yes Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors Illuminated Yes Yes Yes Sunglasses Holder Yes Yes Yes Tyre Repair Kit Yes Yes Yes Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning Indicator Yes Yes Yes TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT 7″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration Yes No No Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition Yes Yes Yes Digital Clock Yes Yes Yes Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with TFT Display (7″) Yes Yes Yes Head Up Display (HUD) No No Yes KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speaker + Subwoofer No Yes Yes Phone Connection – Android Auto™ Yes Yes Yes Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ Yes Yes Yes Radio – RDS and Digital DAB Yes Yes Yes Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear Yes Yes Yes Steering Wheel Audio Controls Yes Yes Yes Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (8″) + TMC + Mapcare + LIVE Services No Yes Yes USB and AUX Connections – Front Yes Yes Yes USB Charger – Centre Console Yes Yes Yes Wireless Phone Charging Pad No Yes Yes SAFETY & SECURITY Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags Yes Yes Yes Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) Yes Yes Yes Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB) Yes Yes Yes Blind Spot Detection (BSD) No Yes Yes Central Locking – Remote Control Yes Yes Yes Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Yes Yes Yes Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Yes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) Yes Yes Yes Immobiliser Yes Yes Yes Lane Follow Assist (LFA) No Yes Yes Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Yes Yes Yes Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) No Yes Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display Yes Yes Yes CHARGING Charging Cable – 7 Pin Type 2 Yes Yes Yes

KONA Electric Technical Specifications

Description Electric 39 KWh Battery 136PS Single speed Reduction Gear Electric 64 KWh Battery 204PS Single speed Reduction Gear ELECTRIC MOTOR Electric Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW) 136 / 100.0 (PS/kW) 204 / 150.0 (PS/kW) Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft) 395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft) 0-62mph (seconds) 9.7 7.6 Top Speed (mph) 96 104 HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY Battery Type Lithium-ion Polymer Battery Power (kW) 104 170 Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah) 39 64 Voltage 327 356 CHARGING Charging Port CCS Combo / Type 2 Estimated Charging Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) to (95%) – – Estimated Charging PODPoint Wallbox 7kW (100%) 6 Hours 10 Minutes 9 Hours 35 Minutes Estimated Public 50kW CCS (80%) 75 Minutes On Board Charger 7.2 SUSPENSION Front MacPherson Strut Type Rear Multi-Link STEERING System Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS) Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns 2.5 Turning Circle (metres) 10.6 BRAKE System Power Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD Front Ventilated Disc Rear Solid Disc DIMENSIONS Overall Length (mm) 4180 Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Mirrors) 1800 Overall Width (mm) (Including Mirrors) 2070 Wheelbase (mm) 2600 WEIGHT AND CAPACITY Kerb Weight (kg) 1535 1685 Payload (kg) 485 485 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 2020 2170 Gross Train Weight (kg) 2020 2170 Max Roof Weight (kg) 80 80 SE Front Tyre 215/55 R17 – Rear Tyre 215/55 R17 – Front Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy – Real Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy – Front Track 1564 – Rear Track 1575 – Overall Height (mm) 1570 – Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 332 – Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1114 – Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km) 194/312 – Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km) 13.9 – Premium Front Tyre 215/55 R17 215/55 R17 Rear Tyre 215/55 R17 215/55 R17 Front Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy 7.0J x 17 Alloy Real Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy 7.0J x 17 Alloy Front Track 1564 1564 Rear Track 1575 1575 Overall Height (mm) 1570 1570 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 332 332 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1114 1114 Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km) 194/312 300/482 Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km) 13.9 14.3 Premium SE Front Tyre – 215/55 R17 Rear Tyre – 215/55 R17 Front Wheel – 7.0J x 17 Alloy Real Wheel – 7.0J x 17 Alloy Front Track – 1564 Rear Track – 1575 Overall Height (mm) – 1570 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up – 332 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down – 1114 Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km) – 300/482 Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km) – 14.3

