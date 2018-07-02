Hyundai KONA Electric SUV India Launch Scheduled In Second Half Of 2019
In a recent interview to news agency PTI, Hyundai Motor India confirmed that the brand will be introducing eight new products in the Indian market. One of the eight products heading to the Indian market will an electric SUV. While the Company did not reveal the name of the product, the upcoming electric SUV will be the Hyundai KONA.
Speaking to the news agency, Hyundai Motor India’s CEO, Y K Koo said, “An electric SUV is among the eight products planned to be launched here between this year and 2020. It is expected in the second half of 2019. Initially, we will import it as a completely knocked down unit. Our plan is to produce EVs from our Chennai plant in the long term.”
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification of the KONA Electric SUV, which will be available to order in their market from the August 2, 2018.
Visually, front styling cues include a signature silver garnish connecting the high level daytime running lamps, a closed grille incorporating the charge point and a redesigned front bumper with active air flaps. At the rear, the bumper has been redesigned for improved airflow, as well as housing resigned turn signal and fog lamp units. From the side, its 17-inch alloy wheels, lower side skirt and wheel arch side claddings are clear differentiators from the internal combustion engine versions of KONA.
The KONA Electric models come with a high level of standard safety features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Smart Cruise Control (ASCC) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tyre pressure display. Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) are also available dependant on trim level.
The Hyundai KONA electric will be available in three trim levels (converted prices for representation only):
- KONA Electric SE – £29,495 (INR 26.65 lakh)
- KONA Electric Premium – £30,870 (INR 27.81 lakh)
- KONA Electric Premium SE – £36,295 (INR 32.80 lakh)
In the UK, KONA Electric is available in a choice of six colours. Galactic Grey (metallic) is a no cost option finish, with Chalk White (pearl), Tangerine Comet (metallic), Ceramic Blue (pearl), Pulse Red (pearl) and Acid Yellow (metallic) being a £565 option. A two-tone roof is available to order as a £420 option on the Premium & Premium SE models. All KONA Electric models come with Hyundai’s 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.
KONA Electric Specification
|Description
|SE
|Premium
|Premium SE
|MOTOR & BATTERY CAPACITY
|100kW Electric Motor (136ps) & 39kWh Lithium-Ion Battery
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|150kW Electric Motor (204ps) & 64kWh Lithium-Ion Battery
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
|Single Speed Transmission
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|EXTERIOR
|17″ Alloy Wheels
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Door Mirrors – Body Coloured
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Roof Rails
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|INTERIOR STYLING
|Interior Door Handles – Chrome Effect
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SEATING
|Adjustable Head Restraints
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments
|No
|No
|Yes
|Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric)
|No
|No
|Yes
|Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Driver’s Seat Manual Adjustments
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments
|No
|No
|Yes
|Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric)
|No
|No
|Yes
|Front Passenger’s Seat Manual Adjustments
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Front Seats – Heated
|No
|No
|Yes
|Front Seats – Ventilated
|No
|No
|Yes
|Seat Trim – Cloth
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only)
|No
|No
|Yes
|VENTILATION & VISIBILITY
|Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Cornering Lights – Static
|No
|No
|Yes
|Daytime Running Lights – LED
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlights – Full LED
|No
|No
|Yes
|Headlights – Halogen
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|High Beam Assist (HBA)
|No
|No
|Yes
|Indicator Lights – Door Mirror
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Interior Light – Centre
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Interior Light – Front
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Positioning Lights – LED
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear Lights – LED
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Solar Glass with Windscreen Shade Band
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Windscreen Auto Defog Function
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CONVENIENCE
|Battery Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop and Go Function
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cup Holders – Front
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Drive Mode Selector
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electric Windows – Front and Rear
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electric Windows – Front with Drivers Anti-trap Mechanism and One-touch Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|No
|No
|Yes
|Parking Brake – Electric
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors – Front and Rear
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors – Rear
|Yes
|No
|No
|Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Regenerative Brake Shift Paddles
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors Illuminated
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sunglasses Holder
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tyre Repair Kit
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning Indicator
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT
|7″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration
|Yes
|No
|No
|Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Digital Clock
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with TFT Display (7″)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Head Up Display (HUD)
|No
|No
|Yes
|KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speaker + Subwoofer
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Phone Connection – Android Auto™
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio – RDS and Digital DAB
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Wheel Audio Controls
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (8″) + TMC + Mapcare + LIVE Services
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|USB and AUX Connections – Front
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Charger – Centre Console
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless Phone Charging Pad
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|SAFETY & SECURITY
|Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Central Locking – Remote Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Immobiliser
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CHARGING
|Charging Cable – 7 Pin Type 2
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
KONA Electric Technical Specifications
|Description
|Electric 39 KWh Battery 136PS Single speed Reduction Gear
|Electric 64 KWh Battery 204PS Single speed Reduction Gear
|ELECTRIC MOTOR
|Electric Motor Type
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
|Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW)
|136 / 100.0 (PS/kW)
|204 / 150.0 (PS/kW)
|Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft)
|395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft)
|395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft)
|0-62mph (seconds)
|9.7
|7.6
|Top Speed (mph)
|96
|104
|HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY
|Battery Type
|Lithium-ion Polymer
|Battery Power (kW)
|104
|170
|Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah)
|39
|64
|Voltage
|327
|356
|CHARGING
|Charging Port
|CCS Combo / Type 2
|Estimated Charging Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) to (95%)
|–
|–
|Estimated Charging PODPoint Wallbox 7kW (100%)
|6 Hours 10 Minutes
|9 Hours 35 Minutes
|Estimated Public 50kW CCS (80%)
|75 Minutes
|On Board Charger
|7.2
|SUSPENSION
|Front
|MacPherson Strut Type
|Rear
|Multi-Link
|STEERING
|System
|Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS)
|Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns
|2.5
|Turning Circle (metres)
|10.6
|BRAKE
|System
|Power Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD
|Front
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear
|Solid Disc
|DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length (mm)
|4180
|Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Mirrors)
|1800
|Overall Width (mm) (Including Mirrors)
|2070
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2600
|WEIGHT AND CAPACITY
|Kerb Weight (kg)
|1535
|1685
|Payload (kg)
|485
|485
|Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)
|2020
|2170
|Gross Train Weight (kg)
|2020
|2170
|Max Roof Weight (kg)
|80
|80
|SE
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|–
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|–
|Front Wheel
|7.0J x 17 Alloy
|–
|Real Wheel
|7.0J x 17 Alloy
|–
|Front Track
|1564
|–
|Rear Track
|1575
|–
|Overall Height (mm)
|1570
|–
|Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up
|332
|–
|Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down
|1114
|–
|Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)
|194/312
|–
|Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)
|13.9
|–
|Premium
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|215/55 R17
|Front Wheel
|7.0J x 17 Alloy
|7.0J x 17 Alloy
|Real Wheel
|7.0J x 17 Alloy
|7.0J x 17 Alloy
|Front Track
|1564
|1564
|Rear Track
|1575
|1575
|Overall Height (mm)
|1570
|1570
|Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up
|332
|332
|Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down
|1114
|1114
|Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)
|194/312
|300/482
|Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)
|13.9
|14.3
|Premium SE
|Front Tyre
|–
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|–
|215/55 R17
|Front Wheel
|–
|7.0J x 17 Alloy
|Real Wheel
|–
|7.0J x 17 Alloy
|Front Track
|–
|1564
|Rear Track
|–
|1575
|Overall Height (mm)
|–
|1570
|Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up
|–
|332
|Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down
|–
|1114
|Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km)
|–
|300/482
|Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km)
|–
|14.3