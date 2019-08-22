Kia Seltos VS MG Hector VS Tata Harrier: Variants and Prices

Today, Kia Motors launched its first car for the Indian market, the Seltos. All the other recently launched rivals of this car are now set to face the heat, as Kia has priced the Seltos quite aggressively. The Seltos has already received over 32,000 bookings since its launch and Kia has also confirmed that the plant is running at full production capacity, which means bookings for the car won’t be closed anytime soon. The Kia Seltos is offered in two trim levels: Tech Line and GT Line, and as many as 16 variants to choose from. Here is a list of all the variants and prices of the 3 heavyweights in the segment; The Tata Harrier, MG Hector and the Kia Seltos:

First Variant Second Variant Third Variant Fourth Variant Fifth Variant Sixth Variant Seventh Variant Eighth Variant Variants HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTK GTX GTX+ Kia Seltos (Petrol) Price INR 9.69 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) INR 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) INR 11.19 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) INR 12.79 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) – INR 13.49 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) INR 14.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) INR 15.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) Kia Seltos (Petrol) AT Price – – – INR 13.79 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) – – INR 15.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) – Kia Seltos (Diesel) Price INR 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) INR 11.19 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) INR 12.19 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) INR 13.79 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) INR 14.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) – – – Kia Seltos (Diesel) AT Price – – INR 13.19 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) – INR 15.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) – – – Variants Style Super Smart Sharp MG Hector (Petrol) Price INR 12.18 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) INR 12.98 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) – – – – – – MG Hector (Petrol) AT Price – – INR lakhs 15.28 (ex-showroom, India) INR lakhs 16.78 (ex-showroom, India) – – – – MG Hector (Diesel) Price INR lakhs 13.28 (ex-showroom, India) INR lakhs 14.18 (ex-showroom, India) INR lakhs 15.48 (ex-showroom, India) INR lakhs 16.88 (ex-showroom, India) – – – – MG Hector (Hybrid) Price – INR lakhs 13.58 (ex-showroom, India) INR lakhs 14.68 (ex-showroom, India) INR lakhs 15.88 (ex-showroom, India) – – – – Variants XE XM XT XZ XZ (DT) Tata Harrier (Petrol) Price – – – – – – – – Tata Harrier (Diesel) Price INR lakhs 12.99 (ex-showroom, India) INR lakhs 14.05 (ex-showroom, India) INR lakhs 15.25 (ex-showroom, India) INR lakhs 16.55 (ex-showroom, India) INR lakhs 16.75 (ex-showroom, India) – – –

Among these, the Tata Harrier is the only vehicle which isn’t offered with a petrol engine or an automatic gearbox. However, it will soon have another weapon up its sleeve when a 7-seater variant arrives this festive season. An automatic gearbox paired with the 2.0-litre engine, running a 170 PS state of tune is also rumoured to debut in some time. Like the Harrier, the Hector too is said to extend its wheelbase and accommodate a third row in the future. However, the Seltos will most likely remain a 5-seater.