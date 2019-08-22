Hyundai Venue To Get A New Diesel Engine

It is no secret anymore that the next-gen Hyundai Creta will be powered by the same set of BS-VI engines which propel the Kia Seltos that has been launched today. With the upcoming Stage VI norms about to take effect starting April 2020, during the launch of the Grand i10 NIOS, the carmaker confirmed that its 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre diesel engines won’t make it past that date. Instead, it will be a new 1.5-litre diesel engine which will power the likes of the next-gen Creta, the Verna and the Venue compact SUV in two different states of tune.

Currently, the Venue in its diesel-powered guise is propelled by a 1.4-litre diesel engine which cranks out 90 PS of power and 224 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Replacing this will be a new 1.5-litre diesel engine which has made its debut with the Kia Seltos, however, for the Venue, it will be detuned. Most probably by employing a Fixed-geometry turbocharger. Even after this heart transplant though, expect power figures to remain more or less the same, with not more than a couple of horses and newtons subtracted. A six-speed gearbox should be on offer too.

The 1.5-litre engine in this very tune will also power diesel variants of the Verna sedan, the Creta, and the i20 hatchback, which come fitted with a 1.4-litre diesel motor as of now. On the other hand, 1.6-litre diesel variants of the Creta, the Verna and the Elantra, which are currently powered by a U2 Crdi motor which cranks out 128 PS and 265 Nm of torque, will all be fitted with the new 1.5-litre diesel engine, in the same state of tune as the Kia Seltos. In its higher state of existence, the 1.5-litre engine cranks out 115 PS and 250 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The next-gen Creta will most probably be launched in India by the end of this year, or at the Auto Expo 2020. The next-gen Elantra will be here in a month’s time, while the all-new i20 will most probably make its debut in India alongside the new Creta. We’ll bring you more updates about these new Hyundais. Stay tuned!