Kia Seltos Launched, Prices Start From INR 9.69 Lakh

Korean carmaker, Kia has finally launched their first product for the Indian market. The Seltos SUV garnered over 32,000 bookings ever since the brand started accepting them, physically in showrooms and online on their website. The company also confirmed that the plant is running at full production capacity and bookings would not be closed anytime soon. The car is offered in two trim levels – the Tech Line and the GT Line, giving customers as many as 16 variants to choose from. With highly competitive pricing, the Seltos undercuts all its competitors, have a look at the prices.

Tech Line

!.5-litre Petrol MT 1.5-litre Petrol CVT 1.5-litre Diesel MT 1.5-litre Diesel 6AT HT E INR 9.69 Lakh NA INR 9.99 Lakh NA HT K INR 9.99 lakh NA INR 11.19 Lakh NA HT K+ INR 11.19 Lakh NA INR 12.19 Lakh INR 13.19 Lakh HT X INR 12.79 Lakh INR 13.79 Lakh INR 13.79 Lakh NA HT X+ NA NA INR 14.99 Lakh INR 15.99 Lakh

GT Line

1.4-litre Petrol MT 1.4-litre Petrol DCT GT K INR 13.49 Lakh NA GT X INR 14.99 lakh INR 15.99 Lakh GT X+ INR 15.99 Lakh NA

The Kia will be offered in 8 single tone colours and 5 dual-tone options. The single tone colour list comprises – Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Punchy Orange, Intelligency Blue, Gravity Gray, Steel Silver and Clear White. The dual-tone colour options are – Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with punchy Orange and Glacier White Pearl with Punchy Orange.

Segment first features include a blind spot monitoring system and an 8-inch heads-up display. Moreover, the car will come with a 10.25-inch floating type infotainment screen which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant and comes connected to a Bose audio system. This screen will also act as a display for the 360-degree camera the car will come with. The car will also come with ventilated seats in the front and the driver will get a 10-way power-adjustable seat. Moreover, Kia will also offer their advanced and proprietary UVO (Your Voice) Connect system. This system will come with as many as 37 features segregated into 5 main categories – Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. Customers will get a free three-year subscription for this technology.

In terms of engines, there are three options to choose from. The Tech Line variants can be brought with either a 1.5-litre petrol motor or a 1.5-litre oil burner. The naturally aspirated petrol motor is good for 115 PS of peak power and 144 Nm of torque, while the oil-burner will deliver 115 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of torque. The GT Line of the Kia Seltos would be powered by a 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol motor, generating 140 PS of peak power and 242 Nm of torque. All these engines would be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard but three different types of automatic transmissions have been allocated to these three engines. The diesel will come with a 6-speed torque converter, the naturally aspirated petrol model will use a CVT and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine will come with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Moreover, these engines are also compliant with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.